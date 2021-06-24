checkAd

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. Announces the Closing of Majority Stake Sale to Funds Managed by Apollo Global Management

24.06.2021, 22:05  |  29   |   |   

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSX:ABCT) (“ABC Technologies”, “ABC” or the “Company”) announced today the closing of the previously announced transaction involving the sale of a majority stake in the Company by ABC Group Canada LP (“ABC LP”), an affiliate of funds managed by Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. (“Cerberus”) to certain investment funds (the “Apollo Funds”) managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) (“Apollo”), pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated April 12, 2021 (the “Agreement”) among the Company, ABC LP and the Apollo Funds.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Apollo Funds have purchased approximately 27.7 million common shares of ABC (the “ABC Shares”) (representing approximately 51% of the fully-diluted ABC Shares) from ABC LP at the USD equivalent of CAD$10.00 per ABC Share.

Upon closing of the transaction, the parties entered into an amended and restated investor rights agreement (the “Amended Investors’ Rights Agreement”), which provides the Apollo Funds with, among other things, certain director nomination rights, registration rights, pre-emptive rights and information rights. Under the Amended Investors’ Rights Agreement, immediately following the closing of the transaction, the Apollo Funds are entitled to nominate five of the nine members of the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”), while ABC LP is entitled to nominate three of nine members of the Board. In connection with the completion of the transaction and pursuant to the terms of Amended Investors’ Rights Agreement, the Board has been reconstituted and the Apollo Funds nominated and the Company appointed the following five individuals to the reconstituted Board:

  • James Voss (Chairman of the Board, Independent Director), former President and CEO of VECTRA
  • Michael Reiss, Partner, Apollo
  • Jonathan Williams, Principal, Apollo
  • Brooke Sorensen, Head of Private Markets Product, Institutional Client & Product Solutions, Apollo
  • Barry Engle (Independent Director), CEO, Qell Acquisition Corp. (former EVP and President of GM - The Americas)

The following directors will remain on the Board:

  • Dev Kapadia, Senior Managing Director, Cerberus
  • Lucas Batzer, Managing Director, Cerberus
  • James Bernard, former President of Americas, Tower International
  • Todd Sheppelman, President and CEO of ABC

ABC Technologies President and CEO Todd Sheppelman commented, “The closing of the transaction with the Apollo Funds is a great milestone for all of us at ABC as we continue to execute on our plan to build the Company into an even stronger, global player in the automotive technical plastics space. We look forward to beginning our next fiscal year with our newly constituted board and are excited for all of the organic and inorganic growth opportunities ahead.”

