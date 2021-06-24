checkAd

Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Present at Piper Sandler’s Virtual EASL Takeaway Day

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a leader in rare liver disease, today announced that it will participate in Piper Sandler’s Virtual European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Takeaway Day on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET. Chris Peetz, president and chief executive officer, and Pam Vig, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, will participate in the fireside chat.

Visit the event website to register. A replay will be available within the Investor Relations section of Mirum's website at https://ir.mirumpharma.com/events-and-presentations.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. Mirum has submitted an NDA for maralixibat in the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS. The NDA has been accepted for priority review by the FDA with a PDUFA action date of September 29, 2021. Additionally, Mirum’s marketing authorization application for the treatment of pediatric patients with PFIC2 has been accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency. Mirum is also developing volixibat, also an oral ASBT-inhibitor, in primary sclerosing cholangitis, intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, and primary biliary cholangitis. For more information, visit MirumPharma.com.

To augment its pipeline in cholestatic liver disease, Mirum has acquired the exclusive option to develop and commercialize gene therapy programs VTX-803 and VTX-802 for PFIC3 and PFIC2, respectively, from Vivet Therapeutics SAS, following preclinical evaluation and investigational new drug-enabling studies.

Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Diskussion: Mirum Pharmaceuticals - Spezialist für seltene Lebererkrankungen
