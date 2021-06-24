FedEx Corp. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today reported the following consolidated results for the quarter ended May 31 (adjusted measures exclude the items listed below for the applicable fiscal year):

Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2020

As Reported

(GAAP) Adjusted

(non-GAAP) As Reported

(GAAP) Adjusted

(non-GAAP)

Revenue $22.6 billion $22.6 billion $17.4 billion $17.4 billion

Operating income $1.80 billion $1.97 billion $475 million $907 million

Operating margin 8.0% 8.7% 2.7% 5.2%

Net income (loss) $1.87 billion $1.36 billion ($334 million) $663 million

Diluted EPS (loss) $6.88 $5.01 ($1.28) $2.53

For the full fiscal year, FedEx Corp. reported the following consolidated results (adjusted measures exclude the items listed below for the applicable fiscal year):

Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 As Reported

(GAAP) Adjusted

(non-GAAP) As Reported

(GAAP) Adjusted

(non-GAAP) Revenue $84.0 billion $84.0 billion $69.2 billion $69.2 billion Operating income $5.86 billion $6.18 billion $2.42 billion $3.12 billion Operating margin 7.0% 7.4% 3.5% 4.5% Net income $5.23 billion $4.89 billion $1.29 billion $2.49 billion Diluted EPS $19.45 $18.17 $4.90 $9.50

This year’s and last year’s quarterly and full-year consolidated results have been adjusted for:

Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Impact per diluted share Fourth

Quarter Full

Year Fourth

Quarter Full

Year Mark-to-market (MTM) retirement plan accounting adjustments $ (3.44 ) $ (3.33 ) $ 2.22 $ 2.22 Loss on debt extinguishment 1.09 1.11 — — TNT Express integration expenses 0.18 0.60 0.18 0.80 Business realignment costs 0.30 0.33 — — Goodwill and other asset impairment charges — — 1.40 1.58

“I thank our team members around the world for their outstanding efforts during this extraordinary year,” said Frederick W. Smith, FedEx Corp. chairman and chief executive officer. “We continue to play an important role in global economic recovery and the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and relief supplies throughout the U.S., Canada and more than 35 other countries. I am optimistic about the future of FedEx as we continue to innovate for our customers and meet strong demand for our global transportation network and capabilities.”

Fourth Quarter Results

Fourth quarter operating results increased primarily due to volume growth and disciplined revenue and portfolio management. These factors were partially offset by costs to support strong demand, increased variable compensation expense, and higher labor rates.

Net results include a loss on debt extinguishment of $393 million ($297 million net of tax).

FedEx Express fourth quarter operating income more than doubled year over year, driven by exceptional growth in international export and U.S. domestic package services. Operating margin increased 260 basis points (an adjusted 340 basis points; adjusted measures exclude the items listed below for the applicable fiscal year), as improved network optimization and asset utilization enabled profit growth from record fourth quarter volume.

FedEx Ground reported record earnings for the quarter and revenue growth of 27%. The revenue increase was primarily driven by strong growth in business-to-business shipments and a 14% rise in revenue per package. Operating margin improved 310 basis points to 13.6% due to strong revenue growth and slower growth in purchased transportation expenses, aided by a higher mix of business-to-business shipments and benefits from dynamic route optimization technology. This improvement was partially offset by higher expenses driven by constrained labor availability.

FedEx Freight reported record earnings and operating margin of 16.1% for the quarter, as average daily shipments grew 30% and revenue per shipment increased 6%. Operating results improved primarily due to the continued focus on revenue quality and profitable growth.

Outlook

FedEx is unable to forecast the fiscal 2022 mark-to-market (MTM) retirement plan accounting adjustments. As a result, FedEx is unable to provide a fiscal 2022 earnings per share or effective tax rate (ETR) outlook on a GAAP basis.

For fiscal 2022, FedEx is forecasting:

Earnings per diluted share of $18.90 to $19.90 before the MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments;

Earnings per diluted share of $20.50 to $21.50 before the MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments and excluding estimated TNT Express integration expenses and costs associated with business realignment activities;

ETR of approximately 24% prior to the MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments; and

Capital spending of $7.2 billion, with continued investment in the key strategic priorities of e-commerce, operational excellence and efficiency. Strategic initiatives include accelerated capacity expansion, fleet and facility modernization, and increased automation.

These forecasts assume continued recovery in U.S. industrial production and global trade, no additional COVID-19-related business restrictions, and current fuel price expectations. FedEx’s ETR and earnings per share forecasts are based on current law and related regulations and guidance.

“The ongoing execution of our strategic initiatives has driven significant improvement in our fourth quarter results and highlights the continued strength of our business,” said Michael C. Lenz, FedEx Corp. executive vice president and chief financial officer. “For fiscal 2021, we delivered record financial results while also recognizing the valuable contributions by our team members. We expect continued strong momentum in fiscal 2022, and our investments are focused on the areas of greatest growth and highest returns, like e-commerce, to position us for sustained long-term growth in earnings, cash flows, and returns.”

Corporate Overview

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $84 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 570,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.

Additional information and operating data are contained in the company’s annual report, Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs, Form 8-Ks and Statistical Books. These materials, as well as a webcast of the earnings release conference call to be held at 5:00 p.m. EDT on June 24, are available on the company’s website at investors.fedex.com. A replay of the conference call webcast will be posted on our website following the call.

The Investor Relations page of our website, investors.fedex.com, contains a significant amount of information about FedEx, including our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and financial and other information for investors. The information that we post on our Investor Relations website could be deemed to be material information. We encourage investors, the media and others interested in the company to visit this website from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements, such as statements relating to management’s views with respect to future events and financial performance and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the words “will,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “intends” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; economic conditions in the global markets in which we operate; anti-trade measures and additional changes in international trade policies and relations; a significant data breach or other disruption to our technology infrastructure; our ability to meet our labor and purchased transportation needs while controlling related costs; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses and operations of FedEx Express and TNT Express in the expected time frame and at the expected cost and to achieve the expected benefits from the combined businesses; our ability to successfully implement our business strategy, effectively respond to changes in market dynamics and achieve the anticipated benefits and associated cost savings of such strategies and actions, including our ability to successfully implement our FedEx Express workforce reduction plan in Europe and to continue to transform and optimize the FedEx Express international business, particularly in Europe; the future rate of e-commerce growth and our ability to successfully expand our e-commerce services portfolio; damage to our reputation or loss of brand equity; the impact of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union and the terms of their future trading relationship; the timeline for recovery of passenger airline cargo capacity; changes in fuel prices or currency exchange rates; our ability to match capacity to shifting volume levels; the impact of intense competition; evolving or new U.S. domestic or international laws, government regulation or regulatory actions; future guidance, regulations, interpretations, challenges or judicial decisions related to our tax positions; our ability to effectively operate, integrate, leverage and grow acquired businesses, including ShopRunner, Inc.; legal challenges or changes related to service providers engaged by FedEx Ground and the drivers providing services on their behalf; an increase in self-insurance accruals and expenses; changes in the business or financial soundness of the U.S. Postal Service; the impact of any international conflicts or terrorist activities; our ability to quickly and effectively restore operations following adverse weather or a localized disaster or disturbance in a key geography; our ability to achieve our goal of carbon-neutral operations by 2040; constraints, volatility or disruption in the capital markets and our ability to obtain financing; and other factors which can be found in FedEx Corp.’s and its subsidiaries’ press releases and FedEx Corp.’s filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The financial section of this release is provided on the company's website at investors.fedex.com.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2020 Results

The company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP” or “reported”). We have supplemented the reporting of our financial information determined in accordance with GAAP with certain non-GAAP (or “adjusted”) financial measures, including our adjusted fourth quarter and adjusted full-year fiscal 2021 and 2020 consolidated operating income and margin, net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share, and adjusted fourth quarter and adjusted full-year fiscal 2021 and 2020 FedEx Express segment operating income and margin. These financial measures have been adjusted to exclude the impact of the following items (as applicable):

MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments in fiscal 2021 and 2020;

Loss on debt extinguishment in fiscal 2021;

TNT Express integration expenses incurred in fiscal 2021 and 2020;

Fiscal 2021 business realignment costs; and

Fiscal 2020 goodwill and other asset impairment charges.

The MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments, loss on debt extinguishment, costs related to business realignment activities in connection with the FedEx Express workforce reduction plan in Europe, and goodwill and other asset impairment charges are excluded from our fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 and 2020 consolidated and FedEx Express segment non-GAAP financial measures, as applicable, because they are unrelated to our core operating performance and/or to assist investors with assessing trends in our underlying businesses.

We have incurred and expect to incur significant expenses through fiscal 2022 in connection with our integration of TNT Express. We have adjusted our fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 and 2020 consolidated and FedEx Express segment financial measures to exclude TNT Express integration expenses because we generally would not incur such expenses as part of our continuing operations. The integration expenses are predominantly incremental costs directly associated with the integration of TNT Express, including professional and legal fees, salaries and employee benefits, advertising and travel expenses. Internal salaries and employee benefits are included only to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration activities. The integration expenses do not include costs associated with our business realignment activities.

We believe these adjusted financial measures facilitate analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the company’s and our business segments’ core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying businesses. These adjustments are consistent with how management views our businesses. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluating the company’s and each business segment’s ongoing performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement and should be read together with, and are not an alternative or substitute for, and should not be considered superior to, our reported financial results. Accordingly, users of our financial statements should not place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. As required by SEC rules, the tables below present a reconciliation of our presented non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Fiscal 2022 Earnings Per Share and Effective Tax Rate Forecasts

Our fiscal 2022 earnings per share (EPS) forecast is a non-GAAP financial measure because it excludes (i) fiscal 2022 MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments, (ii) estimated fiscal 2022 TNT Express integration expenses, and (iii) estimated fiscal 2022 business realignment costs. Our fiscal 2022 effective tax rate (ETR) forecast is a non-GAAP financial measure because it excludes the impact of fiscal 2022 MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments.

We have provided these non-GAAP financial measures for the same reasons that were outlined above for historical non-GAAP measures. These items are excluded from our fiscal 2022 EPS and ETR forecasts, as applicable, for the same reasons described above for historical non-GAAP measures.

We are unable to predict the amount of the MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments, as they are significantly impacted by changes in interest rates and the financial markets, so such adjustments are not included in our fiscal 2022 EPS and ETR forecasts. For this reason, a full reconciliation of our fiscal 2022 EPS and ETR forecasts to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is impracticable. It is reasonably possible, however, that our fiscal 2022 MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments could have a material impact on our fiscal 2022 consolidated financial results and ETR.

The table included below titled “Fiscal 2022 Earnings Per Share Forecast” outlines the impacts of the items that are excluded from our fiscal 2022 EPS forecast, other than the MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021

FedEx Corporation

Operating Income Net Diluted

Earnings Dollars in millions, except EPS Income Margin1 Taxes2 Income3 Per Share GAAP measure $1,797 8.0% $745 $1,868 $6.88 MTM retirement plan accounting adjustment4 — — (292) (936) (3.44) Loss on debt extinguishment — — 96 297 1.09 Business realignment costs5 106 0.5% 24 82 0.30 TNT Express integration expenses6 64 0.3% 15 49 0.18 Non-GAAP measure $1,967 8.7% $588 $1,360 $5.01

FedEx Express Segment

Operating Dollars in millions Income Margin1 GAAP measure $737 6.5% Business realignment costs 106 0.9% TNT Express integration expenses 55 0.5% Non-GAAP measure $898 8.0%

Full-Year Fiscal 2021

FedEx Corporation

Operating Income Net Diluted

Earnings Dollars in millions, except EPS Income Margin Taxes2 Income3 Per Share1 GAAP measure $5,857 7.0% $1,443 $5,231 $19.45 MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments4 — — (281) (895) (3.33) Loss on debt extinguishment — — 96 297 1.11 TNT Express integration expenses6 210 0.3% 48 162 0.60 Business realignment costs5 116 0.1% 26 90 0.33 Non-GAAP measure $6,183 7.4% $1,332 $4,885 $18.17

FedEx Express Segment

Operating Dollars in millions Income Margin GAAP measure $2,810 6.7% TNT Express integration expenses 176 0.4% Business realignment costs 116 0.3% Non-GAAP measure $3,102 7.4%

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020

FedEx Corporation

Operating Income Net

(Loss) Diluted

(Loss)

Earnings Dollars in millions, except EPS Income Margin Taxes2 Income3 Per Share7 GAAP measure $475 2.7% $15 $(334) $(1.28) MTM retirement plan accounting adjustment4 — — 211 583 2.22 Goodwill and other asset impairment charges8 369 2.1% 3 366 1.40 TNT Express integration expenses6 63 0.4% 15 48 0.18 Non-GAAP measure $907 5.2% $244 $663 $2.53

FedEx Express Segment

Operating Dollars in millions Income Margin1 GAAP measure $338 3.9% TNT Express integration expenses 54 0.6% Non-GAAP measure $392 4.6%

Full-Year Fiscal 2020

FedEx Corporation

Operating Income Net Diluted

Earnings Dollars in millions, except EPS Income Margin Taxes2 Income3 Per Share GAAP measure $2,417 3.5% $383 $1,286 $4.90 MTM retirement plan accounting adjustment4 — — 211 583 2.22 Goodwill and other asset impairment charges8 435 0.6% 19 416 1.58 TNT Express integration expenses6 270 0.4% 61 209 0.80 Non-GAAP measure $3,122 4.5% $674 $2,494 $9.50

FedEx Express Segment

Operating Dollars in millions Income Margin GAAP measure $996 2.8% TNT Express integration expenses 222 0.6% Asset impairment charges 66 0.2% Non-GAAP measure $1,284 3.6%

Fiscal 2022 Earnings Per Share Forecast

Dollars in millions, except EPS Adjustments Diluted

Earnings

Per Share Earnings per diluted share before MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments (non-GAAP)9 $18.90 to $19.90 TNT Express integration expenses $150 Income tax effect2 (28) Net of tax effect $122 0.45 Business realignment costs $400 Income tax effect2 (88) Net of tax effect $312 1.15 Earnings per diluted share with adjustments9 $20.50 to $21.50

Notes: 1 – Does not sum to total due to rounding. 2 – Income taxes are based on the company’s approximate statutory tax rates applicable to each transaction. 3 – Effect of “total other (expense) income” on net income amount not shown. 4 – The MTM retirement plan accounting adjustment reflects the year-end adjustment to the valuation of the company’s defined benefit pension and other postretirement plans. For the full-year fiscal 2021 period, the MTM retirement plan accounting adjustment also includes the second quarter TNT Express MTM retirement plan accounting adjustment related to a noncash loss associated with amending a TNT Express European pension plan to harmonize retirement benefits. 5 – Business realignment costs were recognized at FedEx Express. 6 – These expenses were recognized at FedEx Corporate and FedEx Express. 7 – Does not sum to total due to difference in weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to calculate EPS in accordance with GAAP. 8 – Goodwill impairment charges are not deductible for income tax purposes. 9 – The MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments, which are impracticable to calculate at this time, are excluded.

