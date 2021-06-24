checkAd

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination With Faraday Future

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (“PSAC”) (Nasdaq:PSAC) announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has declared effective its Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), filed in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination with FF Intelligent Mobility Global Holdings Ltd., the parent company of Faraday Future (“FF”).

A special meeting of PSAC stockholders to approve, among other things, the proposed business combination will be held in virtual format at https://www.cstproxy.com/propertysolutionsacquisition/sm2021 on July 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (the “Special Meeting”). In light of public health concerns regarding the novel coronavirus, the Special Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. PSAC also announced today that it has filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting and expects to commence mailing to its stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 21, 2021 (the “Record Date”) on or about June 26, 2021.

“We are excited to reach this milestone in the transaction process, and with the approval from PSAC stockholders, we look forward to completing the proposed business combination with FF as the company enters its next chapter as a public company,” said Jordan Vogel, Chairman and Co-CEO of PSAC.

“FF was started with the vision of being a unique and differentiated electric vehicle company, truly shaping the future of mobility by creating vehicles that redefine mobility, transportation and connectivity,” said Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, Global CEO of FF. “We are extremely pleased with the progress the company has made since announcing the transaction with PSAC, including opening the FF Futurist Experience in New York City to allow users to experience our class-defining FF 91. The funds raised from our business combination will allow us to launch the FF 91, the foundation of our brand DNA, as we continue working on our premium mass market vehicles – the FF 81 and FF 71.”

