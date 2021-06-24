Werner Enterprises to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Host Earnings Call on July 29, 2021

OMAHA, Neb., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, will release its second quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, July 29, 2021, after the market close. The company will also hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2021 and updated 2021 outlook on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT.



The news release, live webcast of the earnings conference call, and accompanying slide presentation will be available at www.werner.com in the “Investors” section under “News and Events” and then “Webcasts & Presentations.” To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 701-1165 (domestic) or (412) 317-5498 (international). Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the Werner Enterprises call.