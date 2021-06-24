Revolution Medicines Announces Publication of Scientific Paper Describing Novel Class of Anti-Tumor Compounds Targeting mTORC1

Findings Published in Nature Chemical Biology Support Clinical Development of RMC-5552, the Company’s First-in-Class, Phase 1/1b Bi-steric mTORC1-Selective Inhibitor

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers, today announced the publication of an original scientific paper in Nature Chemical Biology describing anti-tumor effects of bi-steric mTORC1-selective inhibitors that potently suppress phosphorylation of 4EBP1, a key translational regulator of oncogene expression. In preclinical models of cancers with mutations that drive mTORC1 hyperactivation, a series of bi-steric inhibitors demonstrated the favorable anti-tumor effects and tolerability of deeply and selectively inhibiting mTORC1 compared to earlier generations of mTOR inhibitors. Mutations that cause hyperactive mTORC1 signaling are found in tumors with and without co-existent RAS mutations. This original research was led by scientists at Revolution Medicines and conducted in collaboration with the Neal Rosen Lab at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, as well as researchers from McGill University and The Karolinska Institute.



Revolution Medicines recently advanced RMC-5552, the company’s investigational first-in-class bi-steric mTORC1 inhibitor, into clinical development. RMC-5552 is a potent and selective inhibitor of mTORC1 that is being developed as an anti-cancer therapeutic for patients with solid tumors that exhibit hyperactivation of the mTOR pathway, including certain RAS-addicted cancers. The compound is designed to inhibit mTORC1 and thereby protect the natural tumor suppressor activity of 4EBP1, without the undesirable inhibition of mTORC2. RMC-5552 has demonstrated anti-tumor activity in a wide variety of preclinical models. Revolution Medicines has also reported in vivo data demonstrating that RMC-5552 may increase anti-tumor activity in combination with KRASG12C inhibitors in lung and colon cancers harboring both KRAS mutations and co-mutations in the mTOR signaling pathway that can cause resistance to single agent RAS inhibition.