checkAd

Revolution Medicines Announces Publication of Scientific Paper Describing Novel Class of Anti-Tumor Compounds Targeting mTORC1

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 22:05  |  34   |   |   

Findings Published in Nature Chemical Biology Support Clinical Development of RMC-5552, the Company’s First-in-Class, Phase 1/1b Bi-steric mTORC1-Selective Inhibitor

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers, today announced the publication of an original scientific paper in Nature Chemical Biology describing anti-tumor effects of bi-steric mTORC1-selective inhibitors that potently suppress phosphorylation of 4EBP1, a key translational regulator of oncogene expression. In preclinical models of cancers with mutations that drive mTORC1 hyperactivation, a series of bi-steric inhibitors demonstrated the favorable anti-tumor effects and tolerability of deeply and selectively inhibiting mTORC1 compared to earlier generations of mTOR inhibitors. Mutations that cause hyperactive mTORC1 signaling are found in tumors with and without co-existent RAS mutations. This original research was led by scientists at Revolution Medicines and conducted in collaboration with the Neal Rosen Lab at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, as well as researchers from McGill University and The Karolinska Institute.

Revolution Medicines recently advanced RMC-5552, the company’s investigational first-in-class bi-steric mTORC1 inhibitor, into clinical development. RMC-5552 is a potent and selective inhibitor of mTORC1 that is being developed as an anti-cancer therapeutic for patients with solid tumors that exhibit hyperactivation of the mTOR pathway, including certain RAS-addicted cancers. The compound is designed to inhibit mTORC1 and thereby protect the natural tumor suppressor activity of 4EBP1, without the undesirable inhibition of mTORC2. RMC-5552 has demonstrated anti-tumor activity in a wide variety of preclinical models. Revolution Medicines has also reported in vivo data demonstrating that RMC-5552 may increase anti-tumor activity in combination with KRASG12C inhibitors in lung and colon cancers harboring both KRAS mutations and co-mutations in the mTOR signaling pathway that can cause resistance to single agent RAS inhibition.  

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Revolution Medicines Announces Publication of Scientific Paper Describing Novel Class of Anti-Tumor Compounds Targeting mTORC1 Findings Published in Nature Chemical Biology Support Clinical Development of RMC-5552, the Company’s First-in-Class, Phase 1/1b Bi-steric mTORC1-Selective InhibitorREDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Revolution Medicines, Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clover Plans Expansion into 101 New Markets
Auri Inc. announces Shareholder Update
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
NanoXplore Bolsters its Leadership with Graphene Supply and Distribution Agreement with Gerdau ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Zealand Pharma Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of ZEGALOGUE (dasiglucagon) injection
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
GCM Grosvenor Announces Successful Closing of Incremental Term Loan and Expected Closing of Mosaic ...
Icelandair Group hf.: Bain Capital enters into binding agreement to subscribe to a 16.6% stake in Icelandair Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus