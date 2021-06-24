checkAd

Lowell Farms to Webcast Live at 2021 VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 29

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

SALINAS, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF), a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution will be presenting at the VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 29, 2021.

George Allen, Chairman of the Board for Lowell Farms will deliver a presentation to conference attendees on Tuesday, June 29, at 4:30 p.m. EST. Registration can be accessed at https://bit.ly/34Tj6je

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

ABOUT LOWELL FARMS INC.
Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF)(the “Company”) is a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 as Indus Holdings, Inc, Lowell Farms grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant, and prides itself on using sustainable materials – from seed to sale – to produce an extensive portfolio of award-winning original and licensed brands, including Lowell Herb Co., Cypress Cannabis, MOON, and Kaizen Extracts, for licensed retailers statewide.

ABOUT VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCES
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

