Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date June 15, 2021

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of June 15, 2021, short interest in 2,679 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,647,515,959 shares compared with 8,683,450,119 shares in 2,654 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of May 28, 2021. The mid-June short interest represents 3.24 days compared with 3.19 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,967 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,254,017,396 shares at the end of the settlement date of June 15, 2021 compared with 2,285,636,054 shares in 1,938 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.14 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.42.

In summary, short interest in all 4,646 Nasdaq securities totaled 10,901,533,355 shares at the June 15, 2021 settlement date, compared with 4,592 issues and 10,969,086,173 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.35 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.53 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com

Media Contact:
Ryan Wells
ryan.wells@nasdaq.com

