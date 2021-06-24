checkAd

GENFIT obtains non-dilutive financing of €11 million in the form of a State Guaranteed Loan

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; June 24, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, today announced the securing of a €11 million non-dilutive loan guaranteed by the French government (known as a State-Guaranteed Loan or Prêt Garanti par l’Etat in French).

The loan, granted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic by a syndicate of French banks, is 90% guaranteed by the French government with an initial term of one year with repayment options up to six years.

Pascal Prigent, CEO of GENFIT, commented: “GENFIT thanks the French government for creating this financing mechanism as well as the partner banks for their support: BNP Paribas, Natixis, CIC Nord Ouest and Crédit du Nord. This loan contributes to strengthening our financial visibility and enabling us to remain fully committed to the execution of our strategy. I would also like to take this opportunity to remind our shareholders that we are counting on their support to meet the quorum at the Extraordinary General Meeting on June 30, 2021 – the aim of which will be to allow GENFIT to have the tools to accelerate the renewal of the Company’s strategy.”

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with cholestatic and metabolic chronic liver diseases. GENFIT is a pioneer in the field of nuclear receptor-based drug discovery, with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. GENFIT is currently enrolling in ELATIVE, a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Elafibranor is an investigational compound that has not been reviewed and has not received approval by any regulatory authority. As part of GENFIT’s comprehensive approach to clinical management of patients with liver disease, the Company is also developing NIS4, a new, non-invasive blood-based diagnostic technology which could enable easier identification of patients with at-risk NASH. In January 2019, GENFIT signed a licensing agreement with Labcorp to make NIS4 technology available for use in clinical research through their drug development subsidiary, Covance. In September 2020, GENFIT signed another licensing agreement with Labcorp to commercialize NIS4 in the US and Canada as a Laboratory Developed Test. Since April 2021, Labcorp has commercialized NASHnext, powered by NIS4, for use in the clinic. GENFIT also continues to explore opportunities to obtain formal marketing authorization of an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test supported by NIS4 technology. For more information, please visit: https://nis4.com. GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). www.genfit.com

