Adverum Announces Changes to Management Team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 22:05   

-- Christopher J. DeRespino appointed acting CFO --

-- Peter Soparkar appointed COO --

-- Leone Patterson departs as president and CFO after five years of service --

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced that Leone Patterson, president and chief financial officer, has resigned to pursue another opportunity. Christopher J. DeRespino, Adverum’s chief business officer, will serve as acting chief financial officer, and Peter Soparkar, chief legal officer, has been appointed chief operating officer. Both appointments are effective immediately, with Mr. DeRespino and Mr. Soparkar reporting to Laurent Fischer, M.D., Adverum’s president and chief executive officer.

“I would like to thank Leone for her outstanding contributions as a high-impact leader who built a deep bench of talent across the organization over the past five years. She led the company from preclinical to clinical-stage and built our culture as a mission and values-driven organization focused on patients first, which will be her enduring legacy,” said Laurent Fischer, M.D., president and chief executive officer at Adverum Biotechnologies. “Chris and Peter are both highly experienced leaders in our industry who are stepping up with expanded responsibilities to lead strong existing teams, exemplifying the future leaders at every level that we foster within Adverum.”

Dr. Fischer continued, “Patient safety remains our top priority for everyone on the Adverum team. As we work with expert advisors on a thorough review of the INFINITY SUSAR patient and data from the ADVM-022 program, we plan to provide an update on the patient, our findings to date, and our future development plans for ADVM-022 as part of our second quarter financial results, planned for August 5, 2021. Gene therapy pushes the boundaries beyond current treatment paradigms and we are grateful for the valuable input from scientific advisors, retina specialists, and investigators as we work to advance this important field of drug development.”

