Wesana Health Partners with University of South Carolina

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021   

Wesana To Fund and Develop Facility for Research and Product Development with ‘BrainStorm Lab’

TORONTO and CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the "Company”) (CSE: WESA), an emerging data driven life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance, including through the advancement of psychedelic medicines, today announced a partnership with the University of South Carolina (“UofSC”)to develop and build a bespoke facility for advanced research and product development related to treating traumatic brain injury (TBI) and improving neurological performance.

The facility, called the BrainStorm Lab, will serve as a hub for neurological and cognitive improvement research, formulations, protocols, technology and product development. Through this partnership, the BrainStorm team will work with the advanced neuroscience resources at the University of South Carolina as well as teams at other leading universities to build programming, protocols and FDA-approved medications to address some fundamental problems in the traumatic brain injury space, including diagnostics, prophylactic training and neuro protectant supplementation. The team will develop, refine, or validate use of diagnostic tools to measure cognitive performance and post-concussion effects of TBI, especially deficiencies across critical brain systems in order to facilitate rehabilitation and enhance human performance.

Wesana will initially fund the buildout of the BrainStorm center with a 1.5 MM cash contribution and will execute clinical drug development work in addition to developing proprietary intellectual property in parallel, with the proper FDA and IRB approvals, to develop compounds of interest that will enhance neural performance and act as neuro-protectants for the high-risk populations supported by the center of excellence. This work is forecast to begin in Q4 ’21.

“The University of South Carolina is a recognized global leader at the convergence of health and sports with the top-ranked exercise program in the nation, and top-three ranked program in the world. Through the combined efforts of Wesana and UofSC, this research center and its focus on the intersection of neurological health and athletic performance will help to advance the state of brain health amongst athletes and put them in position for greater success both during and after their playing careers,” said Chad Bronstein, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Wesana Health.

