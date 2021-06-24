checkAd

Billtrust to be Added to US Small-Cap Russell 2000 Index

Index Addition Increases Accounts Receivable Automation and B2B Integrated Payments Leader’s Exposure to Broader Set of Investors

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTRS Holdings Inc. (“Billtrust” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, today announced that the Company will be added as a member of the Russell 2000 Index effective after the US market opens on June 28, 2021, as part of the Russell US index 2021 annual reconstitution.

The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the US equity universe and is a subset of the Russell 3000 Index. Billtrust will also be automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

"We are honored to be added to the Russell 2000 Index in our first year as a public company," said Flint Lane, Founder and CEO of Billtrust. “Our industry-leading platform offers customers an end-to-end solution spanning the entire order-to-cash process including credit decisioning, eCommerce, invoicing, payments, cash application and collections. We look forward to communicating our story to a broader audience of investors and stakeholders as the digital transformation of accounts receivable and B2B payments continues to accelerate and we continue our growth.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000 Index and the Russell US Indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Billtrust
Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

