Search Minerals Selected to Participate in Government of Canada Accelerated Growth Service Initiative
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (“Search” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SMY), is pleased to announce that Search Minerals has been
selected to participate in the Government of Canada Accelerated Growth Service (“AGS”) initiative, which supports high growth companies.
AGS, as a ‘one-stop shop’ model, provides Search with coordinated access to Government of Canada resources as Search continues to move quickly to production and contribute to the establishment of a stable and secure rare earth element North American and European supply chain.
Under AGS, Search has been partnered with a designated AGS client lead, supported by one representative from each participating government department. The Search AGS team is led by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), which has invested in several Search Minerals projects over the past few years.
Greg Andrews, President/CEO, comments; “We are extremely pleased to be accepted into the AGS program. The AGS program provides Search access to a team of experts in various government departments with a coordinated effort to advance our Critical Rare Earth Element project in Newfoundland and Labrador. The development of our resources along with advancement of our patented Direct Extraction technology, has positioned Search to be a secure supplier of rare earth elements from Newfoundland/Labrador. We are looking forward to working with our Innovation Advisors to identify funding opportunities for the next steps of our demonstration scale processing of material from our District.”
Andrews added: “There has been a coordinated effort among our ally countries for collaboration to establish a secure rare earth element supply chain, and Search is poised to capitalize on these government led initiatives.”
Recent US and Canadian Government Announcements
- June 8, 2021 - Canada and the U.S. have been collaborating under the Canada–U.S. Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals
Collaboration, advancing mutual interest in securing supply chains for the critical minerals needed for important manufacturing sectors, including communication technology, aerospace and defence,
and clean technology. A 100 day supply chain review report commissioned by President Biden stated: “The United States and other nations are dependent on a range of critical minerals and
materials that are the building blocks of the products we use every day. Rare earths metals are essential to manufacturing everything from engines to airplanes to defense equipment. Demand for many
of these metals is projected to surge over the next two decades, particularly as the world moves to eliminate net carbon emissions by 2050.” https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/100-day-supply-c ...
