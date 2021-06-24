Search Minerals Selected to Participate in Government of Canada Accelerated Growth Service Initiative

AGS, as a ‘one-stop shop’ model, provides Search with coordinated access to Government of Canada resources as Search continues to move quickly to production and contribute to the establishment of a stable and secure rare earth element North American and European supply chain.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (“Search” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SMY) , is pleased to announce that Search Minerals has been selected to participate in the Government of Canada Accelerated Growth Service (“AGS”) initiative, which supports high growth companies.

Under AGS, Search has been partnered with a designated AGS client lead, supported by one representative from each participating government department. The Search AGS team is led by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), which has invested in several Search Minerals projects over the past few years.

Greg Andrews, President/CEO, comments; “We are extremely pleased to be accepted into the AGS program. The AGS program provides Search access to a team of experts in various government departments with a coordinated effort to advance our Critical Rare Earth Element project in Newfoundland and Labrador. The development of our resources along with advancement of our patented Direct Extraction technology, has positioned Search to be a secure supplier of rare earth elements from Newfoundland/Labrador. We are looking forward to working with our Innovation Advisors to identify funding opportunities for the next steps of our demonstration scale processing of material from our District.”

Andrews added: “There has been a coordinated effort among our ally countries for collaboration to establish a secure rare earth element supply chain, and Search is poised to capitalize on these government led initiatives.”

Recent US and Canadian Government Announcements