CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting

CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting (English only)

DGAP-News: CureVac
CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting (English only)

24.06.2021
CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting

TÜBINGEN, Germany / BOSTON, USA - June 24, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general meeting.

The shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all proposals, except for agenda item 13 relating to the authorization of the management board to acquire shares (or depositary receipts for shares) in the Company's capital. The proposals voted in favour for included the appointments of Antony Blanc and Klaus Edvardsen as managing directors, the re-appointment of Pierre Kemula as managing director and adjustments to the compensation of the supervisory board. A table containing tabulations of the votes casted is expected to be released in the coming days.

About CureVac
CureVac is a global biopharmaceutical company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years of expertise in developing and optimizing the versatile biological molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of non-chemically modified mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. Based on its proprietary technology, the Company has built a deep clinical pipeline across the areas of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody therapies, and the treatment of rare diseases. CureVac had its initial public offering on the New York Nasdaq in August 2020. It is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany, and employs more than 700 people at its sites in Tübingen, Frankfurt, and Boston, USA. Further information can be found at www.curevac.com.


