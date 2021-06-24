checkAd

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces There Will Be No June Cash Distribution

Business Wire
24.06.2021, 22:15  |   |   |   

PACIFIC COAST OIL TRUST (OTC Pink–ROYTL) (the “Trust”), a royalty trust formed by Pacific Coast Energy Company LP (“PCEC”), announced today that there will be no cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of record on June 30, 2021 based on the Trust’s calculation of net profits generated during April 2021 (the “Current Month”) as provided in the conveyance of net profits interests and overriding royalty interest (the “Conveyance”). If the Trust continues to receive insufficient monthly income from its net profits interests and overriding royalty interest, the Trust is expected to terminate by its terms by the end of 2021. As described further below, based on information from PCEC, the likelihood of distributions to the unitholders in the foreseeable future is extremely remote. The Trust may also be terminated upon the occurrence of other events as described in the Trust’s filings with the SEC. All financial and operational information in this press release has been provided to the Trustee by PCEC.

The Current Month’s distribution calculation for the Developed Properties resulted in operating income of approximately $2.3 million. Revenues from the Developed Properties were approximately $2.5 million and lease operating expenses including property taxes were approximately $1.7 million. In addition, the distribution calculation reflects a $1.5 million adjustment for prior development costs, as PCEC did not complete $1.5 million of planned work in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has therefore reversed the previously recognized expense in connection with its annual audit. The average realized price for the Developed Properties was $59.91 per Boe for the Current Month, as compared to $62.45 per Boe in March 2021. Oil prices generally have continued to rise in recent months, following the sharp decline in the first quarter of 2020, and were higher in the Current Month as compared to April 2020. Due to the increase in PCEC’s estimated asset retirement obligations ("ARO") discussed in “Update on Estimated Asset Retirement Obligations” below, the cumulative net profits deficit amount for the Developed Properties increased to approximately $27.0 million, compared to approximately $24.6 million in the prior month.

