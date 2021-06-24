Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces There Will Be No June Cash Distribution

PACIFIC COAST OIL TRUST (OTC Pink–ROYTL) (the “Trust”), a royalty trust formed by Pacific Coast Energy Company LP (“PCEC”), announced today that there will be no cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of record on June 30, 2021 based on the Trust’s calculation of net profits generated during April 2021 (the “Current Month”) as provided in the conveyance of net profits interests and overriding royalty interest (the “Conveyance”). If the Trust continues to receive insufficient monthly income from its net profits interests and overriding royalty interest, the Trust is expected to terminate by its terms by the end of 2021. As described further below, based on information from PCEC, the likelihood of distributions to the unitholders in the foreseeable future is extremely remote. The Trust may also be terminated upon the occurrence of other events as described in the Trust’s filings with the SEC. All financial and operational information in this press release has been provided to the Trustee by PCEC.