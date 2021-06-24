checkAd

IQVIA Launches the Clinical Data Analytics Suite (CDAS) to Enable Smarter, Faster Clinical Trials

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) today introduced Clinical Data Analytics Suite (CDAS), a new SaaS-based clinical data analytics platform that combines structured and unstructured data from clinical trials into a single, standardized setting for easier access and use. This produces a scalable repository, that helps meet regulatory requirements, for stakeholders to investigate operational and clinical data. It also drives faster predictive analytics using AI/ML, enabling smarter decisions across all parts of a clinical trial.

“The accelerating shift to decentralized trials brings an explosion of data, including opt-in patient level data from connected devices and patient-centric applications,” said Nagaraja Srivatsan, chief digital officer of Research and Development Technology Solutions, IQVIA. “Sponsors need an open platform to ingest all trial data, including real world data, and to standardize it into useful models. The Clinical Data Analytics Suite supports exploration of information on demand and unlocks previously hidden insights across systems.”

IQVIA’s CDAS transforms clinical data analytics from descriptive reports about prior events into predictive insights that improve trial safety for patients and quicken drug development. CDAS automates delivery of data intelligence to clinical trial workflows, empowering stakeholders to make smarter decisions about study design, site selection, site risk, targeted deployment of monitoring resources, and more. CDAS is interoperable with the rest of IQVIA’s Orchestrated Clinical Trial solutions and existing proprietary or third-party data archives and systems.

According to Gartner, “Clinical data analytic platforms bring modern data and analytics approaches to clinical trial data processes, expanding upon existing clinical data repository solutions and data science laboratories by integrating them under a modern logical data warehouse architecture. Clinical data analytic platforms can improve process transparency, eliminate data siloes, and most importantly provide a foundation for more advanced technologies aiding new trial approaches.”

Core components of IQVIA Clinical Data Analytics Suite are available now. Please visit http://iqvia.com/cdas for more details.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Life Science Research and Development, 2020, Jeff Smith, Michael Shanler, 13 August 2020

About IQVIA
 IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 72,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors, and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

