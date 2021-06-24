Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Argan, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (“Argan”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share of common stock, payable July 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on …



