checkAd

Cowen to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 22:15  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

The conference call will be broadcast live via this link on the Investor Relations section of Cowen’s website. Please access the link at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Cowen’s website approximately two hours after completion of the conference call at https://investor.cowen.com/investor-calls.

Investors can also access the conference call by dialing 1-855-760-0961 (1-631-485-4850 outside the U.S.) The passcode for the call is 3633779. A recording of the conference call will be available for one week beginning at 12:00 PM ET on July 28 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (1-404-537-3406 outside the U.S.) and entering passcode 3633779.

About Cowen Inc.
Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Cowen Inc.
J.T. Farley
1-646-562-1056
james.farley@cowen.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cowen to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2021. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clover Plans Expansion into 101 New Markets
Auri Inc. announces Shareholder Update
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
NanoXplore Bolsters its Leadership with Graphene Supply and Distribution Agreement with Gerdau ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Zealand Pharma Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of ZEGALOGUE (dasiglucagon) injection
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
GCM Grosvenor Announces Successful Closing of Incremental Term Loan and Expected Closing of Mosaic ...
Icelandair Group hf.: Bain Capital enters into binding agreement to subscribe to a 16.6% stake in Icelandair Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus