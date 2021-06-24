Condor Announces Director Election Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSX: CPI), a Canadian based oil and gas company focused on exploration and production activities in Turkey and Kazakhstan, is pleased to announce that the following four director nominees were elected at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2021:



Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Donald Streu 16,150,618 98.67% 217,851 1.33% Dennis Balderston 16,153,618 98.69% 214,851 1.31% Werner Zoellner 16,153,618 98.69% 214,851 1.31% Andrew Judson 16,263,118 99.36% 105,351 0.64%

For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President, Finance & CFO at 403-201-9694.



