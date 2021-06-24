Progress Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue of $122.5 million increased 22% year-over-year on an actual currency basis, and 19% on a constant currency basis.

Non-GAAP revenue of $129.2 million increased 26% on an actual currency basis, and 23% on a constant currency basis.

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $437 million increased 23% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

Operating margin was 18% and Non-GAAP operating margin was 38%.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.30 compared to $0.37 in the same quarter last year, a decrease of 19%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.82 compared to $0.63 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 30%.

“We delivered a strong second quarter, which came in well ahead of our top- and bottom-line guidance ranges, demonstrating the success of our total growth strategy,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO at Progress. “Our outperformance was driven by a combination of strength in our core business coupled with our acquired DevOps products from Chef, which is achieving nearly all of the integration synergies we expected ahead of schedule. The combination of another quarter of outperformance in our core businesses along with Chef proceeding ahead of plan makes us increasingly confident in our expectations for a strong year.”

Additional financial highlights included(1):

Three Months Ended GAAP Non-GAAP (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 %

Change May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 %

Change Revenue $ 122,488 $ 100,383 22 % $ 129,198 $ 102,505 26 % Income from operations $ 22,282 $ 25,309 (12 ) % $ 49,712 $ 39,590 26 % Operating margin 18 % 25 % (700) bps 38 % 39 % (100) bps Net income $ 13,557 $ 16,968 (20 ) % $ 36,513 $ 28,656 27 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.37 (19 ) % $ 0.82 $ 0.63 30 % Cash from operations (GAAP) /Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 54,690 $ 37,957 44 % $ 55,411 $ 38,399 44 %

(1) See Legal Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

Other fiscal second quarter 2021 metrics and recent results included:

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $362.7 million at the end of the quarter.

DSO was 44 days compared to 47 days in the fiscal second quarter of 2020 and 53 days in the fiscal first quarter of 2021.

Pursuant to the $250 million share authorization by the Board of Directors, Progress repurchased 0.4 million shares for $20.0 million during the second fiscal quarter of 2021. As of May 31, 2021, there was $155.0 million remaining under this authorization.

During the second quarter, the company completed an offering of convertible senior unsecured notes in the aggregate amount of $360,000,000, including the over allotment. To mitigate potential dilution to existing shareholders, the company privately negotiated capped call transactions that effectively doubled the conversion premium, for an effective conversion price of $89.88 per share.

On June 22, 2021, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share of common stock that will be paid on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2021.

During the second quarter, Progress began operating as one distinct segment to align with the way that management internally analyzes the business. Progress previously reported results based on three segments.

Anthony Folger, CFO, said: “We’re very pleased with the performance of our core business and our continued success integrating Chef. Our second quarter results reflect strength across all product lines and we're very pleased with the growth in ARR and the improvement in our net retention rates, both of which were introduced as key metrics last quarter. At the same time, we are achieving acquisition synergies sooner than anticipated, which contributed to our strong profitability and cash flows. These results reinforce our optimism and increase our confidence, providing us with comfort to raise our FY21 guidance again this quarter.”

2021 Business Outlook

Progress provides the following guidance for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2021 and the fiscal third quarter ending August 31, 2021:

Updated FY 2021 Guidance

(June 24, 2021) Prior FY 2021 Guidance

(March 25, 2021) (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $503 - $509 $529 - $535 $493 - $501 $519 - $527 Diluted earnings per share $1.51 - $1.55 $3.46 - $3.50 $1.56 - $1.60 $3.38 - $3.42 Operating margin 21% 39% 20% 38% Cash from operations (GAAP) /

Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $160 - $164 $158 - $162 $157 - $162 $155 - $160 Effective tax rate 20% - 21% 20% - 21% 21 % 20 %





Q3 2021 Guidance (In millions, except per share amounts) GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $124 - $127 $129 - $132 Diluted earnings per share $0.34 - $0.36 $0.81 - $0.83

Based on current exchange rates, the expected positive currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal year 2021 business outlook compared to 2020 exchange rates is approximately $8.4 million on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, and approximately $0.05 on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. The expected positive currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal Q3 2021 business outlook compared to 2020 exchange rates on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue is approximately $2.2 million. The expected positive impact on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted Q3 2021 earnings per share is $0.02. To the extent that there are changes in exchange rates versus the current environment, this may have an impact on Progress' business outlook.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) May 31,

2021 May 31,

2020 %

Change May 31,

2021 May 31,

2020 %

Change Revenue: Software licenses $ 30,107 $ 19,663 53 % $ 63,424 $ 50,292 26 % Maintenance and services 92,381 80,720 14 % 180,344 159,774 13 % Total revenue 122,488 100,383 22 % 243,768 210,066 16 % Costs of revenue: Cost of software licenses 1,038 810 28 % 2,189 2,199 — % Cost of maintenance and services 14,673 11,785 25 % 27,992 23,636 18 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,599 1,664 116 % 7,120 3,310 115 % Total costs of revenue 19,310 14,259 35 % 37,301 29,145 28 % Gross profit 103,178 86,124 20 % 206,467 180,921 14 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 29,262 21,716 35 % 58,731 45,914 28 % Product development 26,415 21,787 21 % 50,963 43,441 17 % General and administrative 16,460 12,440 32 % 29,884 25,188 19 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,979 4,177 91 % 14,858 8,308 79 % Restructuring expenses (64 ) 695 (109 ) % 1,093 1,735 (37 ) % Acquisition-related expenses 844 — — % 1,240 314 295 % Total operating expenses 80,896 60,815 33 % 156,769 124,900 26 % Income from operations 22,282 25,309 (12 ) % 49,698 56,021 (11 ) % Other expense, net (5,218 ) (2,847 ) (83 ) % (7,870 ) (6,244 ) (26 ) % Income before income taxes 17,064 22,462 (24 ) % 41,828 49,777 (16 ) % Provision for income taxes 3,507 5,494 (36 ) % 9,310 11,693 (20 ) % Net income $ 13,557 $ 16,968 (20 ) % $ 32,518 $ 38,084 (15 ) % Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.38 (18 ) % $ 0.74 $ 0.85 (13 ) % Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.37 (19 ) % $ 0.73 $ 0.84 (13 ) % Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 43,818 44,889 (2 ) % 43,963 44,893 (2 ) % Diluted 44,472 45,267 (2 ) % 44,562 45,391 (2 ) % Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.175 $ 0.165 6 % $ 0.350 $ 0.330 6 %





Stock-based compensation is included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows: Cost of revenue $ 468 $ 338 38 % $ 860 $ 657 31 % Sales and marketing 1,752 1,110 58 % 3,255 2,160 51 % Product development 2,412 1,899 27 % 4,331 3,825 13 % General and administrative 3,730 2,276 64 % 6,700 5,032 33 % Total $ 8,362 $ 5,623 49 % $ 15,146 $ 11,674 30 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) May 31, 2021 November 30, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 362,660 $ 105,995 Accounts receivable, net 64,045 84,040 Unbilled receivables and contract assets 23,157 24,917 Other current assets 21,106 23,983 Total current assets 470,968 238,935 Property and equipment, net 29,333 29,817 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 682,499 704,473 Right-of-use lease assets 30,833 30,635 Long-term unbilled receivables and contract assets 10,742 17,133 Other assets 15,619 20,789 Total assets $ 1,239,994 $ 1,041,782 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 61,239 $ 70,899 Current portion of long-term debt, net 22,005 18,242 Short-term operating lease liabilities 7,361 7,015 Short-term deferred revenue 175,472 166,387 Total current liabilities 266,077 262,543 Long-term debt, net 254,757 364,260 Convertible senior notes, net 288,023 — Long-term operating lease liabilities 26,541 26,966 Long-term deferred revenue 27,158 26,908 Other long-term liabilities 11,717 15,092 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 334,064 306,244 Retained earnings 31,657 39,769 Total shareholders’ equity 365,721 346,013 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,239,994 $ 1,041,782

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands) May 31,

2021 May 31,

2020 May 31,

2021 May 31,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 13,557 $ 16,968 $ 32,518 $ 38,084 Depreciation and amortization 14,829 7,572 26,691 15,241 Stock-based compensation 8,362 5,623 15,146 11,674 Other non-cash adjustments 708 2,309 3,123 7,656 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 17,234 5,485 21,900 (1,682 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 54,690 37,957 99,378 70,973 Capital expenditures (950 ) (609 ) (2,116 ) (1,757 ) Issuances of common stock, net of repurchases (17,185 ) 3,063 (28,700 ) (12,692 ) Dividend payments to shareholders (7,763 ) (7,438 ) (15,617 ) (14,906 ) Payments of principal on long-term debt (87,262 ) (1,880 ) (106,025 ) (3,762 ) Proceeds from issuance of Notes, net of issuance costs 349,196 — 349,196 — Purchase of capped calls (43,056 ) — (43,056 ) — Other 619 (4,503 ) 3,605 (7,896 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 248,289 26,590 256,665 29,960 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, beginning of period 114,371 177,055 105,995 173,685 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, end of period $ 362,660 $ 203,645 $ 362,660 $ 203,645

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES - SECOND QUARTER

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended % Change (In thousands, except per share data) May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 Non-GAAP Adjusted revenue: GAAP revenue $ 122,488 $ 100,383 Acquisition-related revenue(1) 6,710 2,122 Non-GAAP revenue $ 129,198 100 % $ 102,505 100 % 26 % Adjusted income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 22,282 18 % $ 25,309 25 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 11,578 9 % 5,841 6 % Restructuring expenses and other (64 ) — % 695 1 % Stock-based compensation 8,362 5 % 5,623 5 % Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses 7,554 6 % 2,122 2 % Non-GAAP income from operations $ 49,712 38 % $ 39,590 39 % 26 % Adjusted net income: GAAP net income $ 13,557 11 % $ 16,968 17 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 11,578 9 % 5,841 6 % Restructuring expenses and other (64 ) — % 695 1 % Stock-based compensation 8,362 6 % 5,623 5 % Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses 7,554 6 % 2,122 2 % Amortization of discount on notes 1,480 1 % — — % Provision for income taxes (5,954 ) (5 ) % (2,593 ) (3 ) % Non-GAAP net income $ 36,513 28 % $ 28,656 28 % 27 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.37 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.26 0.13 Restructuring expenses and other — 0.02 Stock-based compensation 0.19 0.12 Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses 0.17 0.05 Amortization of discount on notes 0.03 — Provision for income taxes (0.13 ) (0.06 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.63 30 % Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding - diluted 44,472 45,267 (2)% (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES - YEAR TO DATE

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended % Change (In thousands, except per share data) May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 Non-GAAP Adjusted revenue: GAAP revenue $ 243,768 $ 210,066 Acquisition-related revenue(1) 17,214 6,201 Non-GAAP revenue $ 260,982 100 % $ 216,267 100 % 21 % Adjusted income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 49,698 20 % $ 56,021 27 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 21,978 8 % 11,618 5 % Restructuring expenses and other 1,093 — % 1,735 — % Stock-based compensation 15,146 6 % 11,674 5 % Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses 18,454 7 % 6,515 3 % Non-GAAP income from operations $ 106,369 41 % $ 87,563 40 % 21 % Adjusted net income: GAAP net income $ 32,518 13 % $ 38,084 18 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 21,978 8 % 11,618 6 % Restructuring expenses and other 1,093 — % 1,735 1 % Stock-based compensation 15,146 6 % 11,674 5 % Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses 18,454 7 % 6,515 2 % Amortization of discount on notes 1,480 — % — — % Provision for income taxes (11,652 ) (4 ) % (6,267 ) (3 ) % Non-GAAP net income $ 79,017 30 % $ 63,359 29 % 25 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.84 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.49 0.26 Restructuring expenses and other 0.02 0.04 Stock-based compensation 0.35 0.26 Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses 0.41 0.14 Amortization of discount on notes 0.03 — Provision for income taxes (0.26 ) (0.14 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.77 $ 1.40 26 % Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding - diluted 44,562 45,391 (2)% (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities.

OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Quarter to Date Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 % Change Cash flows from operations $ 54,690 $ 37,957 44 % Purchases of property and equipment (950 ) (609 ) 56 % Free cash flow 53,740 37,348 44 % Add back: restructuring payments 1,671 1,051 59 % Adjusted free cash flow $ 55,411 $ 38,399 44 %





Year to Date Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 % Change Cash flows from operations $ 99,378 $ 70,973 40 % Purchases of property and equipment (2,116 ) (1,757 ) 20 % Free cash flow 97,262 69,216 41 % Add back: restructuring payments 4,664 2,480 88 % Adjusted free cash flow $ 101,926 $ 71,696 42 %

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2021 Updated Revenue Guidance Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2020 November 30, 2021 (In millions) Low % Change High % Change GAAP revenue $ 442.1 $ 503.0 14 % $ 509.0 15 % Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(1) 14.1 26.0 84 % 26.0 84 % Non-GAAP revenue $ 456.2 $ 529.0 16 % $ 535.0 17 % (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Ipswitch and Chef.





Fiscal Year 2021 Updated Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2021 (In millions) Low High GAAP income from operations $ 106.2 $ 108.4 GAAP operating margins 21 % 21 % Acquisition-related revenue 26.0 26.0 Acquisition-related expense 1.3 1.3 Restructuring expense 1.2 1.2 Stock-based compensation 28.8 28.8 Amortization of acquired intangibles 44.9 44.9 Total adjustments(2) 102.2 102.2 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 208.4 $ 210.6 Non-GAAP operating margin 39 % 39 % (2)Total adjustments include preliminary estimates relating to the valuation of intangible assets acquired from Chef and restructuring expenses. The final amounts will not be available until the Company’s internal procedures and reviews are completed.





Fiscal Year 2021 Updated Non-GAAP Earnings per Share and Effective Tax Rate Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2021 (In millions, except per share data) Low High GAAP net income $ 67.3 $ 69.1 Adjustments (from previous table) 102.2 102.2 Amortization of discount on notes 7.2 7.2 Income tax adjustment(3) (22.4 ) (22.4 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 154.3 $ 156.1 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.51 $ 1.55 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 3.46 $ 3.50 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 44.6 44.6 (3)Tax adjustment is based on a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 21% for Low and 20% for High, calculated as follows: Non-GAAP income from operations $ 208.4 $ 210.6 Other (expense) income (14.3 ) (14.3 ) Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes 194.1 196.3 Non-GAAP net income 154.3 156.1 Tax provision $ 39.8 $ 40.2 Non-GAAP tax rate 21 % 20 %

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2021 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2021 (In millions) Low High Cash flows from operations (GAAP) $ 160 $ 164 Purchases of property and equipment (7 ) (7 ) Add back: restructuring payments 5 5 Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 158 $ 162

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q3 2021 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

Q3 2021 Revenue Guidance Three Months Ended Three Months Ending August 31, 2020 August 31, 2021 (In millions) Low % Change High % Change GAAP revenue $ 109.7 $ 123.8 13 % $ 126.8 16 % Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(1) 1.2 5.2 333 % 5.2 333 % Non-GAAP revenue $ 110.9 $ 129.0 16 % $ 132.0 19 % (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Ipswitch and Chef.



