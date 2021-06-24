Success of Air France-KLM’s €800 million notes issue via two tranches

Roissy (France), 24 J une 202 1 – Air France-KLM (the “ Company ”) (Euronext Paris: FR0000031122) announces today the successful placement of an issue of €800 million senior notes (the “ Notes ”) via two tranches: - On the first tranche, the final size of the senior notes is €300 million with a 3-year maturity and bear coupon at an annual rate of 3%. - On the second tranche, the size of the senior notes is €500 million with a 5-year maturity and bear coupon at an annual rate of 3.875%.

The net proceeds of the issue will be used to refinance (i) the redemption of the outstanding market debt of the Issuer, and gradually (ii) part of the State Aid debt package granted late May 2020.The settlement date of the issue of the Notes is scheduled for 1st July 2021.

This transaction is part of the Company’s ongoing plan to reinforce the balance sheet, manage liquidity and prepare for recovery.

Investor Relations







Olivier Gall

+33 1 49 89 52 59

olgall@airfranceklm.com







Michiel Klinkers

+33 1 49 89 52 60

Michiel.Klinkers@Airfranceklm.com Press











+33 1 41 56 56 00

