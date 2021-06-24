checkAd

Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement

Autor: Accesswire
24.06.2021, 22:30  |  64   |   |   

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Stria Lithium Inc. ("Stria" or the 'Company') (TSXV:SRA), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for total aggregate gross proceeds …

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Stria Lithium Inc. ("Stria" or the 'Company') (TSXV:SRA), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for total aggregate gross proceeds of $1,300,000. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 52,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.025 per Unit. Each Unit consists of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into common shares (the "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.05 per Warrant Share until June 24, 2023.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees totaling $12,000 and issued 480,000 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finders Warrants"). Each Finders Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per common share until June 24, 2023.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four-month and one day hold period expiring October 25, 2021.

Two insiders of the Company participated in the Offering and subscribed for an aggregate of 7,000,000 Units representing an aggregate amount of $175,000. Participation of insiders of the Company in the Offering constitutes a 'related party transaction' as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ('61-101'). The Offering is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of 61-101 as neither the fair market value of securities being issued to insiders nor the consideration being paid by insiders will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering as the details of the participation of insiders of the Company had not been confirmed at that time.

The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Stria Lithium
Stria Lithium is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with an expanding technology focus and is the sole owner of the Pontax spodumene lithium property in Northern Québec.

Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of Lithium-Ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial scale energy storage.

For more information about Stria Lithium, please visit www.strialithium.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Seite 1 von 2
Stria Lithium Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Stria Lithium Inc. ("Stria" or the 'Company') (TSXV:SRA), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for total aggregate gross proceeds …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Symphony to lead financial market communications with the acquisition of Cloud9 Technologies
Osceola Gold, Inc. Sets Sights on Gold as the Production Site for Launch is Determined, as the Gold ...
Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. Announces Director Appointment and Director Resignation for US ...
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Update on Cerro Colorado Reserves
CORRECTION - Atalaya Mining Announces Update on Cerro Colorado Reserves
OneSoft Strengthens Board, Adding Independent Director with 50 Years of Industry and Business ...
Findit Features Members Global WholeHealth Partners, ClassWorx and OTC Tip Reporter Who Utilize ...
Gold Mountain Closes $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Cinedigm Partners with Music-Television Linear Cable Network "The Country Network" to Expand Reach ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Appointment of Rahul Mewawalla to Board of Directors
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
HIVE Expands Its Growth Strategy in Sweden by Sourcing More Green Energy
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.06.21
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Closing of Shares for Debt Transaction
03.06.21
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Further Update to Shares for Debt Transaction & Non-Brokered Private Placement