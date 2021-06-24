HCA Healthcare, Inc. 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) announces the following Webcast:

What: HCA Healthcare, Inc. 2Q Earnings Release Call

When: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 9:00 am central (10:00 am eastern)

How: Live Audio over the Internet:

https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.as ...

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the web site https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.as ....

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005947/en/