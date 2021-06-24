checkAd

II-VI Incorporated and Coherent, Inc. Announce Respective Shareholder and Stockholder Approvals for Merger Agreement

PITTSBURGH and SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI) and Coherent, Inc. (Nasdaq: COHR) today announced that II-VI’s shareholders and Coherent’s stockholders have each voted overwhelmingly to adopt and approve, as applicable, all proposals relating to the previously announced merger agreement for II-VI to acquire Coherent. The votes were held at the respective special meetings of II-VI's shareholders and Coherent's stockholders today. Approximately 99% of the votes cast at II-VI’s special meeting voted to approve the proposal to issue shares of II-VI common stock as described in the joint proxy statement/prospectus for the special meeting, and approximately 99% of the shares of Coherent common stock voting at Coherent’s special meeting voted to approve the proposal to adopt the merger agreement.

“We are thrilled that II-VI shareholders and Coherent stockholders share our strong conviction in this transformative business combination, which will create a diversified global leader in engineered materials, photonics, and electronics, gaining greater exposure to irreversible market megatrends,” said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of II-VI. “Together, we will be able to leverage our disruptive technology platforms and complementary scale to address a broader customer base around the globe and drive continued growth and innovation, while gaining deeper market insights from our combined businesses to better inform our strategic investments and decisions. We are excited to work together with the talented Coherent team to continue delivering significant value to all stakeholders, including shareholders, customers, employees, and business partners.”

“The combination of II-VI and Coherent will provide compelling benefits to our customers, create more opportunities for our team members to continue to develop innovative new products and solutions, and deliver significant value for our stockholders,” said Andy Mattes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coherent. “We are excited to hit the ground running upon transaction close and look forward to bringing together our customer-centric, innovative cultures with track records of operational excellence.”

