checkAd

Open Lending Signs Agreement with American National Affiliates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 22:30  |  30   |   |   

American National will be the Company’s Third Insurance Carrier Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending and Affiliates” or “the Company”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today announced that the Company has signed a Producer Agreement with American National Lloyds Insurance Company and ANPAC Louisiana Insurance Company, both affiliates of American National Group, Inc. (together, “American National”), enabling both companies to be additional providers of credit default insurance policies for Open Lending’s Lenders Protection Program.

“Adding a third insurance carrier has been an important initiative for us, so we are thrilled to be able to announce American National as our newest insurance carrier partner today. With American National’s “Excellent” financial rating (both companies rated A by A.M. Best), combined national coverage, and outstanding reputation, we feel that they will be a great fit for our Lenders Protection Program,” said John Flynn, Chairman and CEO of Open Lending. “We believe that there is more than enough volume to support additional insurance carriers while continuing to deepen our valued relationships with our existing carriers. The execution of this key strategic initiative positions our Company for continued growth,” said Flynn.

“We have been impressed by the Open Lending team throughout this process, and we are excited to get started,” said Jim Pangburn, Executive Vice President – Specialty Markets Sales and Marketing, American National. “We believe the Lenders Protection Program is a very unique offering in the marketplace, and we look forward to helping Open Lending further expand the program to more credit unions, banks and OEMs.”

About Open Lending

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying “yes” to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

About American National

American National Group, Inc. is the parent company of the American National companies, which include American National Insurance Company and its insurance affiliates (collectively, “American National”). American National offers a broad portfolio of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness and certain commercial exposures, health insurance, credit insurance and pension products. The American National companies operate in all 50 states.

For corporate and investor relations information, please visit the website of American National at www.AmericanNational.com.

Contact:
ICR for Open Lending
Investors
openlending@icrinc.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Open Lending Signs Agreement with American National Affiliates American National will be the Company’s Third Insurance Carrier PartnerAUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending and Affiliates” or “the Company”), a leading provider of lending …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clover Plans Expansion into 101 New Markets
Auri Inc. announces Shareholder Update
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Zealand Pharma Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of ZEGALOGUE (dasiglucagon) injection
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Icelandair Group hf.: Bain Capital enters into binding agreement to subscribe to a 16.6% stake in Icelandair Group
Angus Gold Appoints David Cobbold to its Board of Directors
Assure Holdings Supports Rare Auditory Brainstem Implant Surgery
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus