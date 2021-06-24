Open Lending Signs Agreement with American National Affiliates

American National will be the Company’s Third Insurance Carrier Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending and Affiliates” or “the Company”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today announced that the Company has signed a Producer Agreement with American National Lloyds Insurance Company and ANPAC Louisiana Insurance Company, both affiliates of American National Group, Inc. (together, “American National”), enabling both companies to be additional providers of credit default insurance policies for Open Lending’s Lenders Protection Program.



“Adding a third insurance carrier has been an important initiative for us, so we are thrilled to be able to announce American National as our newest insurance carrier partner today. With American National’s “Excellent” financial rating (both companies rated A by A.M. Best), combined national coverage, and outstanding reputation, we feel that they will be a great fit for our Lenders Protection Program,” said John Flynn, Chairman and CEO of Open Lending. “We believe that there is more than enough volume to support additional insurance carriers while continuing to deepen our valued relationships with our existing carriers. The execution of this key strategic initiative positions our Company for continued growth,” said Flynn.