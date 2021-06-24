checkAd

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

KALISPELL, Mont., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GS: GBCI) will report second quarter financial results after the market closes on July 22, 2021. A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 23, 2021.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and webcast. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-561-2748 and conference ID 7591544. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nsp6p5ro

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com, or by calling 855-859-2056 with the ID 7591544 by July 30, 2021.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706





