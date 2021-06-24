checkAd

Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Appointment of New Auditor and Extends Period to Exercise Warrants

Autor: Accesswire
24.06.2021, 23:00  |  46   |   |   

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ('Helix' or the 'Company'), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that it has …

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ('Helix' or the 'Company'), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that it has appointed Marcum LLP as the Company's new auditor, replacing BDO Canada LLP. The Company has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor in respect of this change under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Image
Foto: Accesswire

The Company also announced today that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to extend the exercise period of a total of 4,830,175 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), all of which are held by arm's length parties, for a period of two years from their current expiry dates. The Warrants were issued pursuant to private placements of the Company that closed between July 2014 and August 2016 and represent approximately 3.4% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The Warrants that are proposed to be extended and which were issued in July 2014 were previously extended for a two-year period in 2019.

The dates of each private placement, the original issue price of the units (with each unit comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant), the total number of Warrants, the exercise price of the Warrants, the current expiry dates of the Warrants and the proposed extended expiry date of the Warrants are as follows:

Date of Private Placement

 

Issue Price of Units under Private Placement
($)

Extended Warrants 
(#)

Warrant Exercise Price
($)

Current
Expiry Date of Warrants

 

Extended Expiry Date of Warrants

 

July 10, 2014

$1.60

2,935,500

Seite 1 von 4
Helix Biopharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Appointment of New Auditor and Extends Period to Exercise Warrants RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ('Helix' or the 'Company'), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Symphony to lead financial market communications with the acquisition of Cloud9 Technologies
Osceola Gold, Inc. Sets Sights on Gold as the Production Site for Launch is Determined, as the Gold ...
Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. Announces Director Appointment and Director Resignation for US ...
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Update on Cerro Colorado Reserves
CORRECTION - Atalaya Mining Announces Update on Cerro Colorado Reserves
OneSoft Strengthens Board, Adding Independent Director with 50 Years of Industry and Business ...
Findit Features Members Global WholeHealth Partners, ClassWorx and OTC Tip Reporter Who Utilize ...
Gold Mountain Closes $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Cinedigm Partners with Music-Television Linear Cable Network "The Country Network" to Expand Reach ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Appointment of Rahul Mewawalla to Board of Directors
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
HIVE Expands Its Growth Strategy in Sweden by Sourcing More Green Energy
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.06.21
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results