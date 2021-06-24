Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Appointment of New Auditor and Extends Period to Exercise Warrants

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ('Helix' or the 'Company'), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that it has …

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ('Helix' or the 'Company'), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that it has appointed Marcum LLP as the Company's new auditor, replacing BDO Canada LLP. The Company has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor in respect of this change under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

The Company also announced today that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to extend the exercise period of a total of 4,830,175 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), all of which are held by arm's length parties, for a period of two years from their current expiry dates. The Warrants were issued pursuant to private placements of the Company that closed between July 2014 and August 2016 and represent approximately 3.4% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The Warrants that are proposed to be extended and which were issued in July 2014 were previously extended for a two-year period in 2019.

The dates of each private placement, the original issue price of the units (with each unit comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant), the total number of Warrants, the exercise price of the Warrants, the current expiry dates of the Warrants and the proposed extended expiry date of the Warrants are as follows: