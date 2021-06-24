checkAd

Black Iron Announces 2021 AGM Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Black Iron Inc. ("Black Iron" or the "Company") (TSX:BKI) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 26, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held today.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

 

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

John Detmold

56,523,749

98.690

750,083

1.310

Bruce Humphrey

56,375,249

98.431

898,583

1.569

Pierre Pettigrew

56,213,749

98.149

1,060,083

1.851

David Porter

56,471,249

98.599

802,583

1.401

Matthew Simpson

57,012,749

99.544

261,083

0.456

