Black Iron Announces 2021 AGM Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Black Iron Inc. ("Black Iron" or the "Company") (TSX:BKI) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Black Iron Inc. ("Black Iron" or the "Company") (TSX:BKI) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 26, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held today.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows: