Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series

The virtual road show will feature a corporate presentation from Capstone Green Energy Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Darren Jamison, followed by a question and answer session moderated by Noble Senior Research Analyst Michael Heim, alongside questions submitted by the live audience.

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation ( www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com ) (NASDAQ:CGRN) formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation ( www.capstoneturbine.com ) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a global partner in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions today announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets' Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, scheduled for June 28, 2021.

"Green energy is becoming more relevant in today's worldwide business climate, and the Capstone Green Energy Direct Solution Sales Team and Global Distribution network partners look forward to becoming our customers' trusted energy partners. We look forward to helping them reach their carbon reduction goals - all while providing resilient, low emission energy solutions that are not only good for their pocketbook, but good for the planet. During the Noble Virtual Roadshow webcast, I will take the opportunity to expand upon Capstone's recent rebranding initiatives, and how we are providing green energy solutions for businesses in a new way," said Darren Jamison, Capstone's President and Chief Executive Officer.

The live broadcast of the virtual road show is scheduled for June 28, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET. Registration is free and open to all investors, at any level. Register Here.

Supporting presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.capstonegreenenergy.com.

Noble's research, as well as news and advanced market data on Capstone, is available on Channelchek.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 36 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.