DermTech CEO John Dobak, M.D. Wins San Diego Business Journal CEO of the Year Award, Public Company, Medium Category

As a healthcare entrepreneur for the past 20 years, Dr. Dobak currently serves as the CEO of DermTech. In leading a fast-growing company, Dr. Dobak embodies his core values of resiliency, agility and disruptive innovation. Under his leadership, DermTech has expanded its team three-fold in the last 18 months, took the company public and raised in excess of $300 million, and secured its melanoma product in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Guidelines. Dr. Dobak’s courage to keep pushing forward has brought DermTech to where it is today as an industry trailblazer in the genomics revolution.

DermTech , Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today that DermTech CEO, John Dobak, M.D., has been selected as a winner for the San Diego Business Journal CEO of the Year Awards in the medium sized public company category. The San Diego Business Journal’s​ 2021 CEO of the Year Awards recognizes local industry leaders’ great achievements within their companies and in the community. The winners and finalists are lauded for demonstrating determination and insight yielding huge successes for their organizations. These executives have taken the lead in driving their businesses and the local economy.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized with this award along with so many leaders in the community, and I’m incredibly grateful to my team at DermTech,” said John Dobak, M.D., CEO of DermTech. “I couldn’t be prouder to lead a transformative business and to drive positive change. With the help of our team, our partners in the dermatology community, the San Diego community and beyond, we are making a true difference and furthering our pledge to end melanoma for good.”

