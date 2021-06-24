checkAd

DermTech CEO John Dobak, M.D. Wins San Diego Business Journal CEO of the Year Award, Public Company, Medium Category

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today that DermTech CEO, John Dobak, M.D., has been selected as a winner for the San Diego Business Journal CEO of the Year Awards in the medium sized public company category. The San Diego Business Journal’s​ 2021 CEO of the Year Awards recognizes local industry leaders’ great achievements within their companies and in the community. The winners and finalists are lauded for demonstrating determination and insight yielding huge successes for their organizations. These executives have taken the lead in driving their businesses and the local economy.

As a healthcare entrepreneur for the past 20 years, Dr. Dobak currently serves as the CEO of DermTech. In leading a fast-growing company, Dr. Dobak embodies his core values of resiliency, agility and disruptive innovation. Under his leadership, DermTech has expanded its team three-fold in the last 18 months, took the company public and raised in excess of $300 million, and secured its melanoma product in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Guidelines. Dr. Dobak’s courage to keep pushing forward has brought DermTech to where it is today as an industry trailblazer in the genomics revolution.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized with this award along with so many leaders in the community, and I’m incredibly grateful to my team at DermTech,” said John Dobak, M.D., CEO of DermTech. “I couldn’t be prouder to lead a transformative business and to drive positive change. With the help of our team, our partners in the dermatology community, the San Diego community and beyond, we are making a true difference and furthering our pledge to end melanoma for good.”

For a complete list of winners and additional information, please visit the San Diego Business Journal CEO of the Year Awards website here.

About DermTech:

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.dermtech.com.

