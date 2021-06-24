checkAd

DIRTT Expands Litigation Against Falkbuilt in Texas and Seeks Order Compelling Smed and Loberg to Attend Depositions in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 23:06  |  41   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT”) (TSX: DRT, NASDAQ: DRTT) an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully customizable environments, announces that it has expanded its litigation against Falkbuilt (a company started by two of DIRTT’s founders Mogens Smed and Barrie Loberg), and continues to aggressively pursue Smed, Loberg and Falkbuilt via four separate lawsuits across North America, as outlined below.

Kevin O’Meara, chief executive officer, stated, “Our primary focus is the successful execution of our strategic plan and capturing the benefits of improving construction market conditions, however we also remain steadfast in our commitment to vigorously defend the value of our business, our brand and the interests of our employees, clients, distribution partners, suppliers and shareholders. We are disappointed that the actions of Falkbuilt and its founders necessitated any of this litigation, but we are determined to pursue these actions to the fullest extent of the law.”

DIRTT Files a New Lawsuit in Texas

Today, DIRTT’s U.S. operating subsidiary filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas (Case No: 3:21-CV-1483) against Falkbuilt (the “Texas Litigation”). The lawsuit alleges that Falkbuilt has unlawfully used DIRTT’s confidential information in the United States and intentionally caused confusion in the United States in an attempt to steal customers, opportunities, and business intelligence, with the aim of establishing a competing business in the United States market. Among other things, the lawsuit alleges violations of the U.S. Lanham Act, the Texas Uniform Trade Secrets Act, the Federal Defense of Trade Secrets Act, the Pennsylvania Uniform Trade Secrets Act, the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, and the Ohio Deceptive Practices Acts. In addition, the lawsuit seeks injunctive relief that was previously granted in Utah, which is also being sought in Canada.

DIRTT Continues to Pursue the Utah Litigation

In addition to the Texas Litigation, DIRTT continues to pursue its trade secret misappropriation claims against Falk Mountain States, an entity purportedly operating as Falkbuilt’s Salt Lake City “Branch”, and several individuals affiliated with the Branch in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah (Case No: 1:19:CV-00144) (the “Utah Litigation”). DIRTT is currently reviewing discovery and intends to conduct depositions in the near future. Falkbuilt and Smed were previously parties to the Utah Litigation, but the judge in the Utah Litigation recently ruled that it would be “more convenient” for certain aspects of the case to be heard in Canada. DIRTT disagrees with this ruling and intends to appeal the decision.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DIRTT Expands Litigation Against Falkbuilt in Texas and Seeks Order Compelling Smed and Loberg to Attend Depositions in Canada CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT”) (TSX: DRT, NASDAQ: DRTT) an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully customizable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clover Plans Expansion into 101 New Markets
Auri Inc. announces Shareholder Update
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Zealand Pharma Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of ZEGALOGUE (dasiglucagon) injection
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Icelandair Group hf.: Bain Capital enters into binding agreement to subscribe to a 16.6% stake in Icelandair Group
Angus Gold Appoints David Cobbold to its Board of Directors
Assure Holdings Supports Rare Auditory Brainstem Implant Surgery
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus