checkAd

Adial Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory and Development Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 23:07  |  35   |   |   

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions, today announced that it has received correspondence related to its request for Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its drug candidate, AD04, for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in pediatric patients and adult patients with Alcoholic Liver Disease (ALD) with select polymorphisms of the serotonin transporter and receptor genes. While AD04 is being developed and undergoing a pivotal Phase 3 trial to treat any adult with AUD with the targeted genetics, Adial believes AD04 holds the potential to effectively and safely treat AUD patients that are adolescents or have ALD.

The Company is reporting that on June 23, 2021, it received notice from the FDA that its request for Fast Track Designation has been denied at this time. While the FDA did acknowledge the unmet medical needs of adolescents and ALD patients with AUD, the FDA stated in its letter that the Company has not yet demonstrated that the product shows potential to address an unmet medical need in the situation where other treatments are available. Additionally, the FDA stated additional information would be required regarding how AD04 might compare to other therapies if the Company desires further consideration. Based on this feedback, Adial will review the additional requirements and data requested by the FDA for a Fast Track Designation.

The FDA’s Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate development and expedite the regulatory review of drugs that treat serious conditions and address unmet medical needs with the purpose of getting important drugs to patients earlier. While the FDA judges the seriousness of a condition on a case-by-case basis, the FDA generally considers whether the drug will have an impact on such factors as survival, day-to-day functioning, or the likelihood that the condition, left untreated, will progress to a more serious state.

About the Landmark ONWARD Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial

The ONWARD trial is a 24-week, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group, Phase 3 clinical study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of AD04 in patients with Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and selected polymorphisms in the serotonin transporter and receptor genes. Patients are genetically screened prior to enrollment in the ONWARD trial so that only genetically positive patients are enrolled. The primary endpoint for analysis of efficacy is the change from baseline in the monthly number of heavy drinking days during the last 8 weeks of the 24-week treatment period. ONWARD is currently being conducted in 25 clinical sites in seven countries in Scandinavia and Central and Eastern Europe (Sweden, Finland, Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Bulgaria and Croatia). The principal investigator is Professor Hannu E.R. Alho, Emeritus Professor of Addiction Medicine at the University of Helsinki.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adial Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory and Development Update CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions, today announced that it has received …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clover Plans Expansion into 101 New Markets
Auri Inc. announces Shareholder Update
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Zealand Pharma Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of ZEGALOGUE (dasiglucagon) injection
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Icelandair Group hf.: Bain Capital enters into binding agreement to subscribe to a 16.6% stake in Icelandair Group
Angus Gold Appoints David Cobbold to its Board of Directors
Assure Holdings Supports Rare Auditory Brainstem Implant Surgery
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus