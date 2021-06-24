checkAd

The Latest in Memory Technology Trends from TechInsights and Jeongdong Choe

TechInsights announces that Dr. Jeongdong Choe will be presenting a webinar
titled: Memory Technology Highlights from TechInsights 2021. Two broadcasts are
scheduled for June 29th; the first at 6am UTC, and the second at 3pm UTC.

Due to strong - and growing - demands for memory chips from the storage, mobile,
and AIOT markets, major memory players are striving to increase density and
performance, reduce manufacturing cost, and develop new and innovative
technologies for each generation. TechInsights has been tracking down and
digging into them, including technology trends and innovative process and design
changes on DRAM, NAND Flash, and emerging memory devices such as STT-MRAM,
ReRAM, FeRAM and 3D XPoint Memory.

Dr. Jeongdong Choe, one of the world's foremost experts on advanced memory
technology devices, will provide an overview of the latest developments from
Samsung, Micron, SK Hynix, Western Digital, KIOXIA, YMTC, Intel, Sony, and
others.

With so much disruptive technology entering the market in recent days - for
example, the 112L Kioxia/WD NAND Flash, the 2nd Gen Intel X-Point die, and the
Micron Z41C die (1st sub-15 nm DRAM) - this is sure to be a well-attended event.

Reserve your spot here (https://w2.techinsights.com/l/4202/2021-06-24/2l64bc) .

About Us

TechInsights - Global Leader in Technical Intelligence and Intellectual Property

TechInsights maintains the world's largest database of semiconductor and
advanced technology analysis and are dedicated to building the content platform
for the semiconductor industry. By revealing the innovation others cannot inside
the broadest range of advanced technology products, we prove patent value and
enable business leaders to make highly informed, fact-based IP and technology
investment decisions. Headquartered in Ottawa Canada, with offices in the United
States, Poland, and Japan. For more information about TechInsights
(https://w2.techinsights.com/l/4202/2021-06-24/2l64bf) , visit the website.

Contact Details

Kim Waterman

Manager, Content and Campaigns

+1 613-576-0145

mailto:kwaterman@techinsights.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/the-latest-in
-memory-technology-trends-from-techinsights-and-jeongdong-choe-896755197

The Latest in Memory Technology Trends from TechInsights and Jeongdong Choe -News Direct- TechInsights announces that Dr. Jeongdong Choe will be presenting a webinar titled: Memory Technology Highlights from TechInsights 2021. Two broadcasts are scheduled for June 29th; the first at 6am UTC, and the second at 3pm UTC. Due …

