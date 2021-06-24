The Latest in Memory Technology Trends from TechInsights and Jeongdong Choe

Ottawa, ON (ots) - --News Direct--



TechInsights announces that Dr. Jeongdong Choe will be presenting a webinar

titled: Memory Technology Highlights from TechInsights 2021. Two broadcasts are

scheduled for June 29th; the first at 6am UTC, and the second at 3pm UTC.



Due to strong - and growing - demands for memory chips from the storage, mobile,

and AIOT markets, major memory players are striving to increase density and

performance, reduce manufacturing cost, and develop new and innovative

technologies for each generation. TechInsights has been tracking down and

digging into them, including technology trends and innovative process and design

changes on DRAM, NAND Flash, and emerging memory devices such as STT-MRAM,

ReRAM, FeRAM and 3D XPoint Memory.







technology devices, will provide an overview of the latest developments from

Samsung, Micron, SK Hynix, Western Digital, KIOXIA, YMTC,

others.



With so much disruptive technology entering the market in recent days - for

example, the 112L Kioxia/WD NAND Flash, the 2nd Gen Intel X-Point die, and the

Micron Z41C die (1st sub-15 nm DRAM) - this is sure to be a well-attended event.



Reserve your spot here (https://w2.techinsights.com/l/4202/2021-06-24/2l64bc) .



About Us



TechInsights - Global Leader in Technical Intelligence and Intellectual Property



TechInsights maintains the world's largest database of semiconductor and

advanced technology analysis and are dedicated to building the content platform

for the semiconductor industry. By revealing the innovation others cannot inside

the broadest range of advanced technology products, we prove patent value and

enable business leaders to make highly informed, fact-based IP and technology

investment decisions. Headquartered in Ottawa Canada, with offices in the United

States, Poland, and Japan. For more information about TechInsights

(https://w2.techinsights.com/l/4202/2021-06-24/2l64bf) , visit the website.



Contact Details



Kim Waterman



Manager, Content and Campaigns



+1 613-576-0145



mailto:kwaterman@techinsights.com



View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/the-latest-in

-memory-technology-trends-from-techinsights-and-jeongdong-choe-896755197



2021 News Direct Corp.



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/4951655

OTS: News Direct





Dr. Jeongdong Choe, one of the world's foremost experts on advanced memorytechnology devices, will provide an overview of the latest developments fromSamsung, Micron, SK Hynix, Western Digital, KIOXIA, YMTC, Intel , Sony, andothers.With so much disruptive technology entering the market in recent days - forexample, the 112L Kioxia/WD NAND Flash, the 2nd Gen Intel X-Point die, and theMicron Z41C die (1st sub-15 nm DRAM) - this is sure to be a well-attended event.Reserve your spot here (https://w2.techinsights.com/l/4202/2021-06-24/2l64bc) .About UsTechInsights - Global Leader in Technical Intelligence and Intellectual PropertyTechInsights maintains the world's largest database of semiconductor andadvanced technology analysis and are dedicated to building the content platformfor the semiconductor industry. By revealing the innovation others cannot insidethe broadest range of advanced technology products, we prove patent value andenable business leaders to make highly informed, fact-based IP and technologyinvestment decisions. Headquartered in Ottawa Canada, with offices in the UnitedStates, Poland, and Japan. For more information about TechInsights(https://w2.techinsights.com/l/4202/2021-06-24/2l64bf) , visit the website.Contact DetailsKim WatermanManager, Content and Campaigns+1 613-576-0145mailto:kwaterman@techinsights.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/the-latest-in-memory-technology-trends-from-techinsights-and-jeongdong-choe-8967551972021 News Direct Corp.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/4951655OTS: News Direct