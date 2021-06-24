checkAd

Forum Merger III Corporation Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Electric Last Mile, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 23:35   

Forum Merger III Corporation (Nasdaq: FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) (“Forum” or the “Company”) and Electric Last Mile, Inc. (“ELMS”) today announced that Forum’s stockholders have approved all proposals related to the companies’ previously announced business combination.

At a special meeting of Forum’s stockholders held today, approximately 99% of the votes cast, representing approximately 67% of Forum’s outstanding shares as of the record date for the meeting, voted to approve the business combination with ELMS. The formal results of the vote will be included on a Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

David Boris, Co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Forum Merger III, commented, “We are thrilled with the shareholder support we have received for our merger with ELMS. We believe ELMS is strongly positioned to be a first mover in the industry as customers seek more efficient and sustainable solutions.”

Jason Luo, Executive Chairman of ELMS, said, “Today’s shareholder approval is an important milestone for ELMS and a validation of our strategy to redefine last mile solutions and electrify commercial fleets. We’d like to thank Forum for their partnership and support leading up to this day.”

The closing of the business combination is anticipated to take place on June 25, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. The combined company will be renamed Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc., and its common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbols “ELMS” and “ELMSW”, respectively, on June 28, 2021.

About Forum Merger III Corporation

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ: FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Forum’s mandate is to consider an initial business combination target in any business or industry and it focused its search on companies with an aggregate enterprise value of approximately $500 million to $2 billion that are based in the United States. Forum is led by Co-Chief Executive Officers Marshall Kiev and David Boris.

