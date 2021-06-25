Glacier Reports Results of Annual General Meeting

The following six nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Media Inc. (“Glacier” or the “Company”) reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its holders of common shares held on June 24, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld/

Abstain Percent Sam Grippo 85,851,257 93.28 % 6,182,745 6.72 % Jonathon J.L. Kennedy 85,700,194 93.12 % 6,333,808 6.88 % Bruce W. Aunger 85,623,276 93.03 % 6,410,726 6.97 % Geoffrey L. Scott 91,799,643 99.75 % 234,359 0.25 % S. Christopher Heming 92,027,663 99.99 % 6,339 0.01 % Hugh McKinnon 91,799,663 99.75 % 234,339 0.25 %

At the meeting, shareholders also approved the advisory resolution of the Company’s approach to executive compensation with 99.99% of shareholders voting in favour and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accounts was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

The common shares of Glacier are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GVC.

For further information please contact Mr. Orest Smysnuik, Chief Financial Officer, at 604-708-3264.

About the Company: Glacier Media Inc. is an information & marketing solutions company pursuing growth in sectors where the provision of essential information and related services provides high customer utility and value. Glacier’s strategy is implemented through two operational areas: 1) data, analytics and intelligence; and 2) content and marketing solutions.