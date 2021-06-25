checkAd

Dundee Corporation’s Shift to Dundee 2.0 Gathers Momentum

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 00:31  |  48   |   |   

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) held earlier today, the Corporation’s nominees were overwhelmingly re-elected, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as Auditor. Details of the voting results are set out below.

At a meeting held immediately after the AGM, the Board unanimously reappointed Peter Nixon as Chair, and, on the recommendation of Jonathan Goodman, Dundee’s President and CEO, appointed Steven Sharpe as Executive Vice Chair, effective Friday, June 25, 2021.  

Mr. Sharpe’s mandate is to rationalize Dundee’s portfolio of legacy investments and operating subsidiary companies. His appointment will facilitate the Corporation’s transformation into an active investor solely focused on the mining sector by permitting the Dundee management team to focus on that strategy. With the appointment, Mr. Sharpe has resigned as a director of the Corporation.

Jonathan Goodman commented:

“We welcome Steven to our leadership team in his new role of Executive Vice Chair. We believe that with his skillset, expertise, and senior leadership experience, Steven is perfectly suited to execute on one of our key strategic objectives, namely, rationalizing our portfolio of legacy assets. With him leading this initiative, Dundee’s efforts in this regard will clearly accelerate, and we can sharpen our focus on building Dundee 2.0 as an active investor in the mining sector.”

Steven Sharpe’s extensive senior leadership and public company experience spans a wide range of industries and responsibilities, from legal practice to corporate strategy and restructuring to investment banking to C-suite leadership. He is currently Chair of The Privacy Co LLC, and a director of Crown Capital Partners Inc. and Source Energy Services Ltd. Most recently, Mr. Sharpe was Chair and Interim CEO of Madalena Energy Inc. as well as Chair of Corporate Risk Holdings, LLC. Previously, he was Chair and Interim CEO of Longview Oil Corp., CEO and director of C.A. Bancorp Inc., Chair of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., and Chair of Prime Restaurants Inc. In 2002, he co-founded Blair Franklin Capital Partners, a Toronto-based investment bank. A lawyer by training, Mr. Sharpe practiced for close to 20 years, first at Torys and subsequently at Davies.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dundee Corporation’s Shift to Dundee 2.0 Gathers Momentum TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) held earlier today, the Corporation’s nominees were …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clover Plans Expansion into 101 New Markets
Auri Inc. announces Shareholder Update
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Zealand Pharma Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of ZEGALOGUE (dasiglucagon) injection
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Angus Gold Appoints David Cobbold to its Board of Directors
Assure Holdings Supports Rare Auditory Brainstem Implant Surgery
FDA accepts application for Roche’s Port Delivery System with ranibizumab (PDS) for treatment of ...
Signature Resources Announces Appointment of Rickardo Welyhorsky as COO & Provides Lingman Lake ...
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus