Lincoln Gold Announces Signing of Drill Contract for the Pine Grove Property

This drilling program is an important next step in determining processing options for higher grade gold, potential expansion of known gold mineralization, and final pit design.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) is pleased to announce that it has signed a drilling contract with KB Drilling Co. Inc. of Moundhouse, Nevada to carry out a core hole drilling program at its Pine Grove project south of Yerington, Nevada, with an anticipated start date in September 2021.

There are three primary objectives to this drill program:

Three previously drilled rotary holes will be twinned to compare with current drill core results. This will better assist the Company in identifying high grade zones of mineralization and designing the recovery system for the higher-grade mineralization on the property. When the Pine Grove mine operated from 1865 to 1886, it was reported that approximately 240,000 gold ounces were produced at an average grade of 1.3 - 1.4 ounces per ton (see news release of February 19, 2017).

Two geotechnical holes are planned for each mining pit (4 holes total) to determine the pit slopes for the final overall design.

Potential expansion of known gold mineralization in the Wilson Pit area (see news release of September 16, 2019).

The Company is pleased to take this next key step in advancing the permitting process. Understanding and segregating the high-grade gold zones at the Pine Grove project area is an important part of the overall production plan.

About Lincoln

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is an advanced-stage gold mine exploration and development company holding a 100% interest in the Pine Grove Gold Project, in the Walker Lane structural zone of western Nevada. The Company has prepared a preliminary economic assessment of the Pine Grove Gold Project pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Lincoln is working with the U.S. Forest Service to secure the permits necessary to develop the Pine Grove Gold Project into a low-cost heap leach operation with a high-grade gravity circuit.

Lincoln is developing exploration plans for the newly acquired Shawinigan Quebec property to evaluate the copper, nickel, and cobalt opportunities at the site. Per the option agreement Lincoln will expend a minimum of $250,000 over the next 12 months.

Lincoln also owns an interest in a joint venture in respect of the Oro Cruz Gold Property in California. Lincoln's joint venture partner is advancing the Oro Cruz Gold Property towards further exploration, development, and production.