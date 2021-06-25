Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Distribution of $0.175 per Share for Q2 2021

The Company’s management and its Board of Directors recognize that distributions are a significant part of the value proposition KYN provides to its investors. Based on its closing stock price as of June 23, 2021, KYN’s distribution rate is 8.0%.

HOUSTON, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: KYN) announced today a quarterly distribution of $0.175 per share for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2021. This distribution, which is an increase of $0.025 per share over the prior distribution, is payable to common stockholders on July 13, 2021 (as outlined in the table below).

“One of management’s most important long-term goals is to provide KYN’s investors an attractive distribution, and I am very pleased to announce a 17% increase in the Company’s distribution. KYN’s portfolio investments have performed well over the last year, and we have increased confidence in the outlook for energy infrastructure companies over the next few years. In addition, KYN’s midstream holdings, which make up the substantial majority of the Company’s portfolio, are now generating free cash flows well in excess of their dividend payments,” said Jim Baker, the Company’s Chairman, President and CEO. “We expect our midstream holdings will use these excess free cash flows in ways that enhance shareholder value and, in turn, result in capital appreciation in KYN’s portfolio. We believe this increase in KYN’s distribution is an effective way to pass along these benefits to our investors. Based on our current outlook, we believe this distribution level is sustainable and is consistent with our distribution policy, which considers net distributable income (NDI) as well as realized and unrealized gains from KYN’s portfolio investments when determining KYN’s distribution,” concluded Mr. Baker.

Ex-Date Record Date Payment Date Distribution

Amount Return of Capital

Estimate (1) 7/2/21 7/6/21 7/13/21 $0.175 100%

(1) The return of capital estimate is based on the Company’s anticipated earnings and profits. The final determination of the tax character of distributions may differ substantially from this preliminary information.