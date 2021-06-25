checkAd

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Distribution of $0.14 per Share for Q2 2021

HOUSTON, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KMF) announced today a quarterly distribution of $0.14 per share for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2021. This distribution, which is an increase of $0.05 per share over the prior distribution, is payable to common stockholders on July 13, 2021 (as outlined in the table below).

The Fund’s management and its Board of Directors recognize that distributions are a significant part of the value proposition KMF provides to its investors. Based on its closing stock price as of June 23, 2021, KMF’s distribution rate is 7.7%.

“One of management’s most important long-term goals is to provide KMF’s investors an attractive distribution, and I am very pleased to announce a 56% increase in the Fund’s distribution. KMF’s diverse portfolio of renewable infrastructure, midstream, and utility companies has performed well over the last year, and we have increased confidence in the outlook for each of these energy infrastructure sectors over the next few years. We expect earnings growth and/or excess free cash flows generated by our holdings will enhance shareholder value and, in turn, result in capital appreciation in KMF’s portfolio,” said Jim Baker, the Fund’s Chairman, President and CEO. “We believe this increase in KMF’s distribution is an effective way to pass along these benefits to our investors. Based on our current outlook, we believe this distribution level is sustainable and is consistent with our distribution policy, which considers net distributable income (NDI) as well as realized and unrealized gains from KMF’s portfolio investments when determining KMF’s distribution,” concluded Mr. Baker.

7/2/21 7/6/21 7/13/21 $0.14 95%

(1)   The return of capital estimate is based on the Fund’s anticipated earnings and profits. The final determination of the tax character of distributions may differ substantially from this preliminary information.

The Fund expects the next distribution to be declared in September 2021. Payment of future distributions is subject to the Board of Directors’ approval, as well as meeting the covenants of the Fund’s debt agreements and terms of its preferred stock.

