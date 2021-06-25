Avicanna Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and Provides Corporate Update

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/



TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Avicanna”) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) is pleased to announce that all of management's nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 25, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at Avicanna's annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2021 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.