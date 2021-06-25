Avicanna Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and Provides Corporate Update
TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Avicanna”) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) is pleased to announce that all of management's nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 25, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at Avicanna's annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2021 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.
|Name of Nominee
|Votes cast FOR
|
% votes cast
FOR
|
Votes
WITHHELD
|
% votes
WITHHELD
|Aras Azadian
|14,238,710
|99.94%
|8,851
|0.06%
|Dr. Chandrakant Panchal
|14,215,568
|99.78%
|31,993
|0.22%
|Setu Purohit
|13,410,830
|94.13%
|836,731
|5.87%
|Giancarlo Davila Char
|14,231,255
|99.89%
|16,306
|0.11%
|Flavio Jose Zaclis
|14,238,710
|99.94%
|8,851
|0.06%
|Dr. Assad J. Kazeminy
|14,238,710
|99.94%
|8,851
|0.06%
|John McVicar
|14,238,710
|99.94%
|8,851
|0.06%
At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders also approved the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorized the board of directors to fix the auditors' remuneration.
Introduction to the new board members
Dr. Assad J. Kazeminy is the founder and former President and CEO of Irvine Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Avrio Biopharmaceutical LLC. Dr. Kazeminy received his doctorate degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences, graduate studies in Biochemistry and completed his post doctorate at the University of Southern California (USC) Medical School, Department of Pharmacology. Since January 2014, Dr. Kazeminy has been a member of the Chapman University School of Pharmacy (CUSP) Dean’s Professional Advisory Group, has served as a member of the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Console of Experts 2000-2020 and has been awarded by United States Pharmacopeia a Winner for Innovative Responses to a Public Health Challenge.
