Bluewater Acquisition Corp. Announces Changes in Accordance With New CPC Policy That Became Effective on January 1, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 01:06  |  22   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLUEWATER ACQUISITION CORP. (the “Company”) (TSXV: BAQ) announces that, due to changes recently announced by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) to its Capital Pool Company program and changes to the Exchange’s Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies, which became effective as at January 1, 2021 (the “New CPC Policy”), the Company intends to implement certain amendments to further align its policies with the New CPC Policy.

Pursuant to the New CPC Policy, in order for the Company to align certain of its policies with the New CPC Policy it is required to obtain the approval of disinterested shareholders of the Company. As a result, the Company obtained such approval at its special meeting of shareholders on June 22, 2021 (the “Meeting”), for the following matters: (i) to amend the Company’s Stock Option Plan (the “Option Plan”) to, among other things, become a “10% rolling” plan prior to the Company completing a Qualifying Transaction (“QT”); (ii) to remove the consequences of failing to complete a QT within 24 months of the Company’s date of listing on the Exchange (the “Listing Date”); (iii) to amend the escrow release conditions and certain other provisions of the Company’s Escrow Agreement (the “Escrow Agreement”) as described below; and (iv) to permit the payment of finder’s fees to Non-Arm’s Length Parties (as defined by the Exchange).

Amendments to the Option Plan

The amendments to the Option Plan, (i) allow the total number of common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) reserved for issuance as options not to exceed 10% of the Shares issued and outstanding as at the date of grant, rather than at the closing date of the initial public offering (“IPO”), for options issued prior to the QT; (ii) allow the number of Shares reserved for issuance as options to any individual director or senior officer not to exceed 5% of the Shares outstanding as at the date of grant, rather than at the closing date of the IPO, for options issued prior to the QT; (iii) allow the number of Shares reserved for issuance as option to Consultants (as defined by the Exchange), not to exceed 2% of the Shares outstanding as at the date of grant, rather than at the closing date of the IPO, for options issued prior to the QT; and (iv) require, prior to the granting of options, the optionee to first enter into an escrow agreement agreeing to deposit the options, and the Shares acquired pursuant to the exercise of such options, into escrow as described in the Escrow Agreement.

