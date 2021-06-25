checkAd

MCI Onehealth Announces Voting Results and Election of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 02:28  |  17   |   |   

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI”) (TSX: DRDR) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting (the “Meeting”) held on June 24, 2021. Shareholders representing 68.7% of MCI’s outstanding shares attended the meeting in person or were represented by proxy and all matters of business were passed, including fixing the number of directors of MCI at seven and the election of the seven directors nominated for election. The details of the proxy voting for the directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Dr. Sven Grail 334,204,979 99.7% 981,772 0.3%
Dr. George Christodoulou 334,204,979 99.7% 981,772 0.3%
Dr. Alexander Dobranowski 334,204,979 99.7% 981,772 0.3%
Kingsley Ward 335,182,142 100.0% 4,609 0.0%
Anthony Lacavera 335,182,142 100.0% 4,609 0.0%
Bashar Al-Rehany 335,182,142 100.0% 4,609 0.0%
Dr. Robert Francis 334,204,979 99.7% 981,772 0.3%

In addition, MCI has amended its articles to permit the board of directors of MCI to appoint additional directors between annual meetings of shareholders of MCI, and has reappointed BDO Canada LLP as its auditor for the coming financial year.

The voting results on all matters voted on at the annual and special meeting of shareholders will be available under MCI’s profile on SEDAR www.sedar.com.

About MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc.
MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with 25 clinics, serves over 850,000 patients annually and had over 200,000 telehealth visits last year. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of over 400 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap.

For more information, visit: www.mcionehealth.com.

For IR enquiries please contact:
Fernando Massalin | ir@mcionehealth.com | +1 (416) 440-4040 ext 155

For media enquiries please contact:
Nolan Reeds | nolan@mcionehealth.com | +1 (416) 440-4040 ext 158





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MCI Onehealth Announces Voting Results and Election of Directors TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI”) (TSX: DRDR) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting (the “Meeting”) held on June 24, 2021. Shareholders representing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clover Plans Expansion into 101 New Markets
Auri Inc. announces Shareholder Update
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Zealand Pharma Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of ZEGALOGUE (dasiglucagon) injection
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Angus Gold Appoints David Cobbold to its Board of Directors
Assure Holdings Supports Rare Auditory Brainstem Implant Surgery
Mountain Valley MD Provides Update on Key Strategic Initiatives: Patent Award, FDA Collaborative Research Agreement, Cold Chain, Dose Sparing, Husbandry, Oncology, ...
FDA accepts application for Roche’s Port Delivery System with ranibizumab (PDS) for treatment of ...
Signature Resources Announces Appointment of Rickardo Welyhorsky as COO & Provides Lingman Lake ...
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus