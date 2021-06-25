GH Research PLC Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States of 10,000,000 ordinary shares at an initial public offering price of $16 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $160 million. All of the ordinary shares are being offered by GH Research PLC. The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 25, 2021 under the ticker symbol "GHRS." The offering is expected to close on June 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, GH Research PLC has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,499,999 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Cowen and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity and JMP Securities are acting as lead managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities became effective on June 24, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus related to the offering can be obtained from any of the joint book-running managers for the offering: Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com. For the avoidance of doubt, such prospectus will not constitute a "prospectus" for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and will not have been reviewed by any competent authority in any European Union member state or the United Kingdom.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.