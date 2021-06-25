checkAd

SORCIA Minerals Aquires Lithium Rights In The Salar De Maricunga, Chile

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.06.2021, 03:40  |  26   |   |   

SORCIA has reached an agreement for over 2000 hectares to exploit lithium with innovative sustainable technology

SANTIAGO, Chile, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SORCIA CHILE SPA (SORCIA), a wholly owned subsidiary of the US company, SORCIA MINERALS LLC, reached an agreement with RJR SALAR SPA (RJR) to exploit lithium in the Maricunga salar, in the Atacama Region.

Sorcia continues to advance in its objective of introducing in Chile an innovative and highly sustainable technology developed by the Canadian Company, INTERNATIONAL BATTERY METALS, LTD. (IBAT), and which allows the extraction of lithium, while reinjecting over 90% of the extracted brine in its natural state, minimizing the consumption of water and using mobile and modular plants that are less invasive to the land.

The "selective absorption" lithium technology was invented in the late 1980´s by Dr. John Burba, CEO of IBAT, and the latest version of Dr Burba's proprietary technology allows for a more efficient extraction than the current methods, reducing the carbon footprint, drastically reducing the use of water and brine in the salar and protecting the surrounding ecosystem.

The growing demand for lithium, driven by electromobility, demands the use of cleaner technologies that ensure the preservation of resources and guarantee the living conditions of local communities, already challenged by the scarcity of water resources.

The exploratory work will be carried out in conjunction with the UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO DE CHILE (USACH), SORCIA's strategic partner for research, development, and implementation of new sustainable mineral exploitation technologies.

This acquisition is a continuation of Sorcia's parent Ensorcia Metals Corporation's goal of a total supply chain roll out including carbonate plants and hydroxide plants under development and planned for Europe.

Contact:
info@ensorcia.com 
Badajoz 45, piso 17, Las Condes
Santiago - Chile
Ph: +562 32102041
Ph: +562 32102042
Ph: +1(917) 8096970




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SORCIA Minerals Aquires Lithium Rights In The Salar De Maricunga, Chile SORCIA has reached an agreement for over 2000 hectares to exploit lithium with innovative sustainable technology SANTIAGO, Chile, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SORCIA CHILE SPA (SORCIA), a wholly owned subsidiary of the US company, SORCIA MINERALS …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Aircraft Refurbishing Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Rising Demand for Modification of Aircraft Driving Growth: Future Market Insights Study
Endo's Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) Data to Be Presented at Cosmetic Bootcamp ...
Auto1 FinTech issues attractive blockchain security worth over 4 million euros with iVE.ONE
Multi-Billion Dollar Digital Content Creation Market To Grow at a Prominent Rate in Coming Years
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market To Rise in the 7MM By 2030, Analysis by ...
Growing Awareness Regarding the Use of Non-Carcinogenic Packaging Materials Spurring Demand for Metal Cans: Future Market Insights
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
Alzheimer's Treatment Market Is Anticipated To Reach $2 Billion By The End Of 2027
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
HH Global to acquire Adare International
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Environmental Technology Market Worth $690.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Shoptalk, the Leading Retail Event in the U.S., Announces Shoptalk Europe To be Held at ExCeL ...
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
From Bayer China to IVF Applications: A Summary of VeChain's Blockchain-based Use Cases in Medical and Healthcare
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Alkermes to Host Webcast With Expert Oncologist Panel to Discuss Data on Nemvaleukin Alfa Presented ...
Foresee Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of CAMCEVI for the Treatment of Advanced Prostate ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus