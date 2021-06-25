checkAd

Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking New Class of Atomic Force Microscope

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.06.2021, 03:49  |  24   |   |   

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems, the fastest growing manufacturer of Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) just announced Park FX40, a groundbreaking autonomous atomic force microscope, infused with innovative robotics, intelligent learning features, safety features, software and specialized add-ons. Park FX40 Atomic Force Microscope is the first AFM to automate all up-front set up and scanning processes, putting the intelligent Park FX40 in a groundbreaking new class of atomic force microscope.

Park FX 40, a ground-breaking new class of AFM with built-in intelligence and optimum performance. See more at www.parksystems.com/fx40

"Unlike current generations of AFM systems, Park FX40 takes care of all the set up before and during scanning:  the probe exchange, probe identification, beam alignment, sample location, tip approach and imaging optimization to name a few. All the tedious and time-consuming manual processes are now a thing of the past," comments Ryan Yoo, Vice President Product Development. "Park FX40 performs all these tasks autonomously, by integrating AI intelligence into the system and incorporating robotics techniques that Park has mastered with their industry leading multimillion dollar automated AFM systems."

The new Park FX40 Atomic Force Microscope is more than just dozens of new features and upgrades – it's an overhaul in functionality while retaining the same basic design elements, enabling AFM's to think and perform essential functions completely on their own. This will allow untrained researchers to achieve a number of formerly training-intensive tasks, and trained researchers to focus on what they're best at in their specialized fields, while the menial tasks like choosing and loading the correct probes, to automatically aligning the X, Y and Z beams along the axis, take care of themselves. 

"Park FX 40 features significant enhancements that are completely new tech, never before seen on an AFM," adds Yoo.  

Furthermore, Park FX40 has drastically upgraded many of the AFM's key aspects, including electromechanics for much reduced mechanical noise, smaller beam spot size, improved optical vision and multi snap-in sample chuck.  Park FX 40 Atomic Force Microscopes are now located at key locations worldwide and will are now available for purchase. 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking New Class of Atomic Force Microscope SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Park Systems, the fastest growing manufacturer of Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) just announced Park FX40, a groundbreaking autonomous atomic force microscope, infused with innovative robotics, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Aircraft Refurbishing Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Rising Demand for Modification of Aircraft Driving Growth: Future Market Insights Study
Endo's Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) Data to Be Presented at Cosmetic Bootcamp ...
Auto1 FinTech issues attractive blockchain security worth over 4 million euros with iVE.ONE
Multi-Billion Dollar Digital Content Creation Market To Grow at a Prominent Rate in Coming Years
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market To Rise in the 7MM By 2030, Analysis by ...
Growing Awareness Regarding the Use of Non-Carcinogenic Packaging Materials Spurring Demand for Metal Cans: Future Market Insights
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
Alzheimer's Treatment Market Is Anticipated To Reach $2 Billion By The End Of 2027
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
HH Global to acquire Adare International
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Environmental Technology Market Worth $690.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Shoptalk, the Leading Retail Event in the U.S., Announces Shoptalk Europe To be Held at ExCeL ...
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
From Bayer China to IVF Applications: A Summary of VeChain's Blockchain-based Use Cases in Medical and Healthcare
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Alkermes to Host Webcast With Expert Oncologist Panel to Discuss Data on Nemvaleukin Alfa Presented ...
Foresee Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of CAMCEVI for the Treatment of Advanced Prostate ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus