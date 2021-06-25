Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking New Class of Atomic Force Microscope

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems, the fastest growing manufacturer of Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) just announced Park FX40, a groundbreaking autonomous atomic force microscope, infused with innovative robotics, intelligent learning features, safety features, software and specialized add-ons. Park FX40 Atomic Force Microscope is the first AFM to automate all up-front set up and scanning processes, putting the intelligent Park FX40 in a groundbreaking new class of atomic force microscope.

"Unlike current generations of AFM systems, Park FX40 takes care of all the set up before and during scanning: the probe exchange, probe identification, beam alignment, sample location, tip approach and imaging optimization to name a few. All the tedious and time-consuming manual processes are now a thing of the past," comments Ryan Yoo, Vice President Product Development. "Park FX40 performs all these tasks autonomously, by integrating AI intelligence into the system and incorporating robotics techniques that Park has mastered with their industry leading multimillion dollar automated AFM systems."

The new Park FX40 Atomic Force Microscope is more than just dozens of new features and upgrades – it's an overhaul in functionality while retaining the same basic design elements, enabling AFM's to think and perform essential functions completely on their own. This will allow untrained researchers to achieve a number of formerly training-intensive tasks, and trained researchers to focus on what they're best at in their specialized fields, while the menial tasks like choosing and loading the correct probes, to automatically aligning the X, Y and Z beams along the axis, take care of themselves.

"Park FX 40 features significant enhancements that are completely new tech, never before seen on an AFM," adds Yoo.

Furthermore, Park FX40 has drastically upgraded many of the AFM's key aspects, including electromechanics for much reduced mechanical noise, smaller beam spot size, improved optical vision and multi snap-in sample chuck. Park FX 40 Atomic Force Microscopes are now located at key locations worldwide and will are now available for purchase.