Teknova Announces Pricing of its Upsized Initial Public Offering
HOLLISTER, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical
products including drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price
to the public of $16.00 per share. Additionally, Teknova has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price,
less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered and sold by Teknova.
Teknova's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on Friday, June 25, 2021, under the symbol “TKNO.” The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Teknova, are expected to be approximately $96.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about June 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Cowen and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG and Stephens Inc. are acting as co-managers. Paul Hastings LLP provided legal counsel to Teknova and DLA Piper LLP (US) provided legal counsel to the underwriters. Perella Weinberg Partners acted as capital markets adviser to Teknova.
A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 24, 2021. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting: Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717; or William Blair & Company, LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606. Electronic copies of the final prospectus will also be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
