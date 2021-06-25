Teknova Announces Pricing of its Upsized Initial Public Offering

HOLLISTER, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. Additionally, Teknova has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered and sold by Teknova.



Teknova's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on Friday, June 25, 2021, under the symbol “TKNO.” The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Teknova, are expected to be approximately $96.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about June 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.