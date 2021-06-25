checkAd

DGAP-News Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.06.2021, 07:00  |  46   |   |   

DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Corporate Update

25.06.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Vivoryon Therapeutics Announces Financial Results
for the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Corporate Update

HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, June 25, 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon) today announced financial results and provided a corporate update for the first quarter of 2021, ending March 31, 2021. The report is available on the Company website at www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information.
 

"As we continue moving forward through 2021, our focus remains set primarily on our proprietary Alzheimer's disease (AD) pipeline. VIVIAD, our European Phase 2b study with our lead AD candidate, varoglutamstat, is well underway and we plan to launch VIVA-MIND, our US Phase 2a/b study, later this year. VIVA-MIND is designed as a complementary study to VIVIAD in an effort to strategically broaden our statistical base," said Dr. Ulrich Dauer, Chief Executive Officer of Vivoryon. "The Vivoryon team remains dedicated to creating value for patients and their families through our innovative AD platform and we look forward to seeing our program's continued progress throughout the course of this year."
 

Selected Business Updates
New ISIN code
In connection with the conversion into a Dutch N.V., Vivoryon shares started trading under a new International Securities Identification Number (ISIN), NL00150002Q7 as of January 11, 2021. The new German securities identification code (WKN) is A2QJV6.
 

Re-Appointment of Ulrich Dauer as CEO and Appointment of Florian Schmid as CFO
Vivoryon's shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Company's Board of Directors at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) which took place on March 12, 2021. Key agenda items for the EGM included: the re-appointment of Dr. Ulrich Dauer as Executive Member of the Board and re-granting him the title of Chief Executive Officer, the appointment of Mr. Florian Schmid as Executive Member of the Board and granting him the title of Chief Financial Officer, and the appointment of KPMG Accountants N.V., Amsterdam, The Netherlands, as external auditor for the financial year 2020.

Seite 1 von 4
Vivoryon Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Corporate Update DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Corporate Update …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: Tele Columbus AG; Bieter: Kublai GmbH
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: Megawatt ernennt 'Elmore Limited' zur Leitung der Feldarbeiten in den erstklassigen australischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung Deposit Solutions GmbH fusioniert mit Raisin GmbH
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC:
DGAP-Adhoc: EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG: Vorstandsvorsitzender strebt keine weitere Amtszeit an
DGAP-News: CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting
DGAP-News: SunMirror AG strengthens its Management Team with Simon Griffiths
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
DGAP-News: Beteiligungsgesellschaft EMERAM veräußert Portfoliounternehmen MEONA an Trill Impact
DGAP-News: Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC ERWEITERT HANDELSPORTFOLIO FÜR ERFAHRENE ANLEGER MIT ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.05.21
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Reschedules Reporting of 1st Quarter 2021 and Provides Update for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders