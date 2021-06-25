DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Corporate Update 25.06.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vivoryon Therapeutics Announces Financial Results

for the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Corporate Update

HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, June 25, 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon) today announced financial results and provided a corporate update for the first quarter of 2021, ending March 31, 2021. The report is available on the Company website at www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information.



"As we continue moving forward through 2021, our focus remains set primarily on our proprietary Alzheimer's disease (AD) pipeline. VIVIAD, our European Phase 2b study with our lead AD candidate, varoglutamstat, is well underway and we plan to launch VIVA-MIND, our US Phase 2a/b study, later this year. VIVA-MIND is designed as a complementary study to VIVIAD in an effort to strategically broaden our statistical base," said Dr. Ulrich Dauer, Chief Executive Officer of Vivoryon. "The Vivoryon team remains dedicated to creating value for patients and their families through our innovative AD platform and we look forward to seeing our program's continued progress throughout the course of this year."



Selected Business Updates

New ISIN code

In connection with the conversion into a Dutch N.V., Vivoryon shares started trading under a new International Securities Identification Number (ISIN), NL00150002Q7 as of January 11, 2021. The new German securities identification code (WKN) is A2QJV6.



Re-Appointment of Ulrich Dauer as CEO and Appointment of Florian Schmid as CFO

Vivoryon's shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Company's Board of Directors at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) which took place on March 12, 2021. Key agenda items for the EGM included: the re-appointment of Dr. Ulrich Dauer as Executive Member of the Board and re-granting him the title of Chief Executive Officer, the appointment of Mr. Florian Schmid as Executive Member of the Board and granting him the title of Chief Financial Officer, and the appointment of KPMG Accountants N.V., Amsterdam, The Netherlands, as external auditor for the financial year 2020.