LEM shareholders approve all AGM resolutions

Based on Article 27 of the Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council of 19 June 2020 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus, the Board of Directors held the Annual General Meeting without the attendance of shareholders. Consequently, shareholders had to exercise their voting rights by instructing the Independent Representative.

Shareholders owning a total of 906,121 shares, representing 79.48% of the share capital, cast their vote. A strong majority followed the Board of Directors' recommendations and approved all the resolutions, the main ones being: