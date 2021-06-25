EQS-Adhoc LEM shareholders approve all AGM resolutions
Geneva, Switzerland, 25 June 2021 - LEM (SIX: LEHN), a leading global company in electrical measurement for industry and automotive applications, announces that all resolutions were approved by shareholders at yesterday's Annual General Meeting held at LEM headquarters in Geneva. The gross dividend of CHF 42.00 per share will be paid on 6 July 2021.
Based on Article 27 of the Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council of 19 June 2020 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus, the Board of Directors held the Annual General Meeting without the attendance of shareholders. Consequently, shareholders had to exercise their voting rights by instructing the Independent Representative.
Shareholders owning a total of 906,121 shares, representing 79.48% of the share capital, cast their vote. A strong majority followed the Board of Directors' recommendations and approved all the resolutions, the main ones being:
- Approval of the management report, the consolidated financial statements of the LEM Group and the annual financial statements of LEM HOLDING SA as at 31 March 2021.
- Appropriation of available earnings, and distribution of an ordinary dividend of CHF 42.00 per share, the net amount after Swiss withholding tax being CHF 27.30 payable on 6 July 2021.
- Approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.
- Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation to have the possibility, in justified exceptional cases, to derogate from the rule which limits the age at seventy years (70) for exercising the
function of member of the Board of Directors.
