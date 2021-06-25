EQS Group-Ad-hoc: PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): Personnel PolyPeptide Group appoints Christina Del Vecchio as General Counsel and member of the Executive Committee 25-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PolyPeptide Group appoints Christina Del Vecchio as General Counsel and member of the Executive Committee

Zug, 25 June 2021 - PolyPeptide Group AG, a global leader in peptide development and manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Christina Del Vecchio as General Counsel and member of the Executive Committee. She will join PolyPeptide on 1 September 2021 and will also serve as the company's Corporate Secretary.

PolyPeptide CEO Raymond De Vré comments: "We are excited to welcome Christina who already has a deep knowledge and understanding of our company having worked closely with us on our recent IPO on SIX Swiss Exchange. With her extensive international legal and public company experience as well as her pragmatic and commercial mindset, Christina brings the ideal blend of capabilities for this newly created role, aimed at supporting our organization as we develop and grow our global business."

Christina Del Vecchio joins PolyPeptide from Niederer Kraft Frey AG, a leading Swiss law firm based in Zurich, where she has worked since 2013, becoming counsel in 2018. Prior to joining Niederer Kraft Frey AG, she was an associate at Latham & Watkins LLP in their London office. Over the course of her career, Christina has advised numerous Swiss and international companies on a wide range of commercial and financing transactions, securities laws, governance, compliance and other legal matters.

Christina graduated from Columbia Law School in 2008, where she was recognized as a James Kent Scholar, and summa cum laude from the University of Florida in 2000 with a Bachelor of Arts. Christina, who was born in 1978 and raised in the U.S., is a Swiss and Swedish citizen.

Contact

Michael Stäheli, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

michael.staeheli@polypeptide.com, +41 41 723 20 34