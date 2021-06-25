checkAd

Pixium Vision appoints experienced international financial executive Offer Nonhoff as CFO

Paris, France, June 25 2021 – 07.00 CET– Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces the appointment of the experienced international executive Offer Nonhoff as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Offer Nonhoff is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience in healthcare and other industries, including as CFO of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in Israel and the medical devices companies BoneSupport AB, based in Sweden, and Germany-based Lumenis for Europe, middle east and Africa. He joins Pixium Vision from his current role as CFO of the Israeli Artificial-Intelligence retailtech company Trigo. He has a proven track record in founding and growing companies, has raised more than $180 million in capital and led a successful initial public offering with BoneSupport, working together with Pixium Vision’s Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Diamond at both BoneSupport and Lumenis.

I am delighted to welcome Offer Nonhoff to Pixium Vision as our new CFO. Offer has an exceptional financial track record and he and I have successfully collaborated previously through a similar stage of a company’s development during our time with BoneSupport. Offer’s expertise will be a considerable asset for Pixium Vision as we advance the pivotal trial of our Prima System and prepare for commercial launch of this revolutionary bionic vision system for dry age-related macular degeneration in late 2023, said Lloyd Diamond, CEO of Pixium Vision.

I am excited to join Pixium Vision at this important inflection point in the growth of the company,” said Offer Nonhoff, CFO of Pixium Vision. I am looking forward to working with Lloyd Diamond again as well as with the talented Pixium team and Board of Directors in contributing to the success of the Prima System and helping these patients to regain some of their vision. My initial focus will be to ensure the company and product remain well financed through clinical development and commercialization, including accessing the large US investment pool, potentially also through an initial public offering on NASDAQ that we are investigating.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as: Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

